Rethymno Celebrates the Quadricentennial of the Rimondi Fountain

Date: Monday, June 8, 2026

Monday, June 8, 2026 Commencement Time: 7:30 PM

7:30 PM Primary Venue: The House of Culture (Spiti Politismou), Old Town Rethymno.

The House of Culture (Spiti Politismou), Old Town Rethymno. Itinerary: Historical lectures, open public discussion, guided walk to the monument, and live outdoor musical performance.

Historical lectures, open public discussion, guided walk to the monument, and live outdoor musical performance. Admission: Completely free to the general public.

For exactly four centuries, the steady sound of running water has echoed through the central flagstones of what is today Titou Petychaki Square. Carved from solid local stone in 1626 by the Venetian Governor Alvise Rimondi, the fountain was a monumental feat of civil engineering. It tapped into the ancient springs of the Evligia hill, pulling fresh water through two kilometers of subterranean stone conduits straight into the bustling core of the walled Renaissance city.

With its elegant Corinthian columns, classic Renaissance symmetry, and the water trickling from three fierce lion-head mascheroni, the Rimondi Fountain is far more than an architectural relic. It was a vital source of life and public community space that survived the Ottoman siege, the addition of a protective dome, and the modern encroachment of bustling tourist cafes.

To celebrate this monumental quadricentennial, Rethymno’s primary cultural and archaeological bodies are pulling the history books open for a specialized, interactive evening designed for locals, researchers, and culturally minded travelers.

Inside the Symposium: “In Aqua Veritas”

The commemorative event begins on Monday, June 8, 2026, at 7:30 PM, gathering inside the House of Culture (Σπίτι Πολιτισμού) in Rethymno’s Old Town. Rather than focusing on dry bureaucratic facts, the symposium will trace the broader sociopolitical impact of water management across Renaissance Crete through two targeted presentations:

“In Aqua Veritas: Fountains in Crete During the Renaissance Period”

Presented by renowned local historian, researcher, and author Haris Stratidakis . His lecture will contextualize the Rimondi Fountain not as an isolated construction, but as part of an island-wide Venetian push to establish sophisticated water infrastructure as a display of imperial architectural prowess and public generosity.

. His lecture will contextualize the Rimondi Fountain not as an isolated construction, but as part of an island-wide Venetian push to establish sophisticated water infrastructure as a display of imperial architectural prowess and public generosity. “The Rimondi Fountain: An Emblematic Monument in the Heart of Rethymno”

Presented by prominent archaeologist Kostas Giapitzoglou, who will detail the architectural symbolism, the hidden meanings behind the Latin inscriptions (Liberalitatis Fontes—fountains of generosity), and the monument’s evolution through the centuries.

A Night-Time Pilgrimage to the Lion Heads

Following a brief open floor discussion with the public, the event shifts from theory into physical exploration. The entire audience will depart the House of Culture on foot, winding through the narrow Venetian alleys of the old quarter for an exclusive, on-site nocturnal tour conducted directly at the fountain base by archaeologist Kostas Giapitzoglou.

As the summer night settles over the stone basins, the celebration will culminate in a tailored musical finale. The Clarinet Ensemble of the Rethymno Municipal Philharmonic will perform an acoustic, open-air set directly beside the running springs, allowing the historical music to bounce off the 400-year-old masonry.

Language Note: Presentations and tours will be conducted in Greek, making it an exceptional, authentic opportunity for fluent travelers and resident expats to engage directly with the island’s premier academic community.