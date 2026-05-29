Heraklion Municipal Hotspots and Karteros Beach Launch for the Season

Heraklion’s municipal enterprise, DEPANAL A.E., officially opened its three primary summer cafes, restaurants, and beach facilities.

The historic Oasis refreshment pavilion, Karteros Municipal Beach, and the Platanos Café-Restaurant have been renovated ahead of the high summer season.

Karteros Beach features expanded accessibility infrastructure, including dedicated mobility ramps and specialized SeaAccess water entry systems launching June 1.

Facilities boast freshly trained staff certified in first-aid delivery to ensure public safety across all municipal properties.

Courting the Shade of the Venetian Walls

The transition into Crete’s intense summer heat brings the welcome return of Heraklion’s traditional public refreshment spots. DEPANAL A.E. has completed systematic renovations across its seasonal hospitality portfolio to offer clean, accessible, and budget-friendly spaces for both residents and international travelers.

Chief among these urban retreats is the Oasis Refreshment Pavilion and Grill House. Tucked directly into the historic moat of the Venetian Walls, the open-air venue sits adjacent to the entrance of the Nikos Kazantzakis Garden Theatre. The location provides a naturally shaded microclimate beneath the stone fortifications.

Operational Hours: Daily from 5:00 PM until 01:00 AM.

Daily from 5:00 PM until 01:00 AM. Amenities: Full beverage, coffee, and traditional grill menus; designated spaces authorized for hosting private children’s parties; and an adjacent, fully secured public playground.

Strategic Upgrades to Karteros Municipal Beach

Simultaneously, the Karteros Municipal Beach coastal facilities have finalized deep maintenance overhauls to clean the beachfront and upgrade structural safety. The organized public beach serves as Heraklion’s primary coastal escape and places a heavy infrastructural focus on universal accessibility.

The site features dedicated pathways and specialized restrooms tailored for individuals with physical disabilities and limited mobility. To ensure swimmer safety, certified lifeguards will officially man the observation towers starting Monday, June 1, 2026. This date also marks the activation of the automated SeaAccess mechanism, a specialized tracked system allowing independent sea entry for wheelchair users.

Operational Hours (May 25 – May 31): Daily from 09:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

Daily from 09:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Operational Hours (Starting June 1): Extended daily from 09:00 AM to 7:00 PM.

Extended daily from 09:00 AM to 7:00 PM. Amenities: Seaside cafe service offering fresh coffee, refreshments, alcoholic beverages, light meals, and expansive free vehicle parking zones.

Historic Dining Under the Plane Tree at Agios Titos

Within the urban core, the Platanos Café-Restaurant has resumed full outdoor service on the historic pavement of Agios Titos Square. Situated directly beneath the sprawling boughs of the square’s landmark old plane tree, the venue offers a distinct architectural view of the Byzantine-turned-Venetian monument. The site blends local breakfast options, full lunch and dinner menus, and scheduled summer evening music performances.

Operational Hours (May 25 – May 31): Daily from 09:00 AM to 7:00 PM.

Daily from 09:00 AM to 7:00 PM. Operational Hours (Starting June 1): Extended daily from 09:00 AM to 11:00 PM.

According to DEPANAL A.E. President Kostas Varverakis, the overarching goal of the municipal operations is maintaining strict public safety and premium product quality without the inflated prices typical of purely commercial tourist zones. To back this initiative, all municipal service staff deployed across the beach and restaurants have completed mandatory, certified first-aid training to handle emergency situations on-site.