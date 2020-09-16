30-plus Greek Hotels to Be Auctioned Off in the Coming Weeks

Pin 0 Shares

Some 30-plus hotels across Greece are to be auctioned in the next few weeks. The total value of these bankrupt hotels will exceed €77 billion euros. According to the news from ekathimerini, banks are accelerating procedures following several months of inactivity due to the pandemic.

The reports say the banks are selling the hotels over a wide range of starting prices on the platform (Landea), with a number of hotels having a minimum price tag of €1 million.

Experts question how the auctioned properties will be treated by potential investors since for many hotel units the opening prices were set before the outbreak of the pandemic. It’s not clear whether they will be considered attractive or not.