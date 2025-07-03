A large wildfire continues to burn out of control across multiple fronts in Ierapetra, Crete’s southernmost city, known for its warm climate and agricultural production. Fire crews are battling the flames in the mountainous and coastal areas of Achlia, Ferma, and Schinokapsala, where conditions have rapidly worsened due to high winds and shifting fire lines.

Evacuation Orders and Tourist Impact

On Wednesday night, a 112 emergency alert was issued urging residents and visitors to evacuate the settlements of Agia Fotia, Achlia, Galini, Ferma, and Koutsounari. Dense smoke from the wildfire obscured the coastline near Makrys Gialos, prompting the evacuation of beachgoers by boats and yachts.

In Ferma, authorities ordered a mass evacuation of hotels, rental rooms, and residences late Wednesday. Many tourists were transferred to the Ierapetra indoor gym for safety. Deputy Governor of Lasithi Yannis Androulakis said the lack of aerial firefighting support during the night forced responders to focus on protecting structures and saving lives, as winds reached up to 11 Beaufort, accelerating the blaze. The report from Times News below shows the horrendous event.

Damage Assessment Underway

Preliminary reports confirm widespread destruction in Agia Fotia and Ferma, where the flames have engulfed homes, tourist accommodations, and greenhouses. A full damage assessment is ongoing.

Several people have been hospitalized due to respiratory complications caused by heavy smoke. According to Manolis Paravolidakis, Regional Civil Protection Coordinator of Crete, three citizens with respiratory problems, two with minor injuries, and one individual with mobility issues were transported to Ierapetra General Hospital. Emergency medical services remain on high alert in the Lasithi prefecture, with eight ambulances deployed.

Firefighting Efforts Intensify

The fire began in a forested agricultural zone near Achlia and quickly escalated due to strong, shifting winds. Giorgos Tsapakos, Deputy Regional Director of Civil Protection, noted that conditions remain extremely difficult, with unpredictable gusts up to 9 Beaufort complicating efforts.

“It is constantly swirling, constantly changing direction, and unfortunately, the fire is shifting. It is tragic!” said one firefighter, expressing concern that the flames may not be contained until they reach the sea.

More than 155 firefighters, eight hiking teams, and 38 vehicles are currently engaged in firefighting efforts, supported by local construction machinery and water tankers. Additional reinforcements have been dispatched:

17 firefighters and a hiking group from Piraeus are en route by boat.

and a hiking group from are en route by boat. 33 firefighters and four hiking teams from Elefsina have arrived by air.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation as firefighting teams work to contain the blaze amid one of the most hazardous fire seasons the island has experienced in years.