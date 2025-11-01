Argophilia

What Tourists Should Know About the Gunfire in Voriza

- November 1st, 2025 11:29 am

Authorities secured Voriza village after an explosion and gunfire. One person is dead, several are injured, and there is no threat to nearby tourist areas.

  • Explosion and gunfire reported in Voriza village
  • One person dead several injured
  • Police and ambulance services responded immediately
  • Area now secure and calm
  • Visitors advised to avoid Voriza until the investigation ends

Late last night the peaceful mountain village of Voriza, near Zaros, was shaken by an explosion inside a private home. Moments later, gunfire echoed through the streets, prompting an emergency response from police and rescue teams.

Initial reports confirm one fatality and several injuries, some serious. The victim was taken to the Moires Health Center without vital signs. Police cordoned off the area and emergency crews from EKAV arrived quickly to assist the wounded. Investigations are underway to determine the cause and identify those involved.

Safety for Visitors

For travelers staying in or around Zaros, Agia Galini, or Matala, there is no danger. The event was localized and domestic, not connected to tourism.

Local authorities have secured the scene and reinforced patrols around the area. Roads leading to Mount Psiloritis, Zaros Lake, and nearby attractions remain open. All visitor activities continue as normal.

Tourists are advised to

  • Avoid visiting Voriza village until the police complete their work
  • Follow local instructions from accommodation hosts or guides
  • Contact police at 100 or ambulance services at 166 in case of emergency

Crete continues to be one of the safest islands in Europe. Life here may sometimes carry a spark of village drama, but for visitors, the only thing to worry about is the next round of sun, sea, and souvlaki.

About Iorgos Pappas

Iorgos Pappas is the Travel and Lifestyle Co-Editor at Argophilia, where he dives deep into the rhythms, flavors, and hidden corners of Greece—with a special focus on Crete. Though he’s lived in cultural hubs like Paris, Amsterdam, and Budapest, his heart beats to the Mediterranean tempo. Whether tracing village traditions or uncovering coastal gems, Iorgos brings a seasoned traveler’s eye—and a local’s affection—to every story.

