What Tourists Should Know About the Gunfire in Voriza

- Explosion and gunfire reported in Voriza village
- One person dead several injured
- Police and ambulance services responded immediately
- Area now secure and calm
- Visitors advised to avoid Voriza until the investigation ends
Late last night the peaceful mountain village of Voriza, near Zaros, was shaken by an explosion inside a private home. Moments later, gunfire echoed through the streets, prompting an emergency response from police and rescue teams.
Initial reports confirm one fatality and several injuries, some serious. The victim was taken to the Moires Health Center without vital signs. Police cordoned off the area and emergency crews from EKAV arrived quickly to assist the wounded. Investigations are underway to determine the cause and identify those involved.
Safety for Visitors
For travelers staying in or around Zaros, Agia Galini, or Matala, there is no danger. The event was localized and domestic, not connected to tourism.
Local authorities have secured the scene and reinforced patrols around the area. Roads leading to Mount Psiloritis, Zaros Lake, and nearby attractions remain open. All visitor activities continue as normal.
Tourists are advised to
- Avoid visiting Voriza village until the police complete their work
- Follow local instructions from accommodation hosts or guides
- Contact police at 100 or ambulance services at 166 in case of emergency
Crete continues to be one of the safest islands in Europe. Life here may sometimes carry a spark of village drama, but for visitors, the only thing to worry about is the next round of sun, sea, and souvlaki.
