Public Health Crisis in Vagionia Sparks Urgent Calls for Action

The old police station is “about to collapse,” yet still in use.

Allegations of WWII-era weapons stored illegally.

Flooded riverbeds are filled with garbage, posing fire and health risks.

Children lack access to books because of a shuttered library.

Strays thrown into bins and rivers, say residents.

Local officials are accused of negligence and public defamation.

Welcome to Vagionia, a sleepy Cretan village now screaming for help, NeaKriti reports.

According to a searing open letter from the group Filozwki Frontida (Animal Welfare Care), the village is in a state of dangerous decay. At the center of the storm is the crumbling old police station—declared unfit after the earthquake but allegedly still being used. Even more alarming? Claims that illegal WWII weapons are hidden inside.

“Immediate demolition and a full investigation are not just recommended—they are necessary,” the group stated.

But that is just the beginning.

Other Flagged Issues Include:

Broken fencing around private and public land, including the cemetery.

Rotting gym equipment left outdoors among dry weeds.

Overflowing dumpsters act as breeding grounds for insects and rodents.

act as breeding grounds for insects and rodents. The river is clogged with trash, creating ideal conditions for a summer fire or a disease outbreak.

Children Left Behind, Strays Left to Die

In what seems more Dickensian than Mediterranean, Vagionia’s public library is locked shut. Kids are left wandering the roads instead of reading books or learning computer skills.

Equally grim is the situation for animals. Residents report dogs and cats thrown in rivers or stuffed into bins. The group calls for:

Municipality-led collection, neutering, and care of all stray animals.

Creation of safe shelters.

. CCTV installation to deter cruelty.

And yes, it gets political.

When the Mayor Says “No Problem,” But the Village Says “Help”

Filozwki Frontida claims the president of the local community, Maria Chondrozoumaki, insists there is “no issue.” At the same time, they accuse her of publicly attacking those who speak out.

The group is not mincing words. They demand immediate action against three local officials: Mayor Michalis Kokolakis, Deputy Mayor for Sanitation Grigoris Moulianakis, and President Chondrozoumaki.

They accuse them of:

Disregarding public hazards.

Participating in the cover-up.

Spreading slander to silence concerned citizens.

What They Want—And They Want It Now

Demands from Filozwki Frontida:

On-site inspection by health and regional authorities.

Immediate demolition of the old police station.

of the old police station. River cleanup and disinfection.

Cemetery fencing and weed removal.

Reopening the public library.

Full investigation into illegal arms allegations.

Capture and proper care for all strays.

Fines and legal charges for negligent officials.

Public exposure of the issue in all Greek media.

“The health, safety, and dignity of Vagionia residents are not negotiable,” the letter reads.

Whether the prosecutors, the police, or the press will step in remains to be seen.