Crete Secures €5.09M Contract to Repair 11 V.O.A.K. Bridges

The Region of Crete has taken a major step toward improving road safety along one of its most vital arteries. On Tuesday, Regional Governor Stavros Arnaoutakis signed a €5.096 million contract for the repair of 11 bridges on the Heraklion–Rethymno section of the V.O.A.K. (Northern Road Axis of Crete).

The project, funded through the 2021–2025 National Development Program, will address long-standing structural issues with targeted interventions: reinforcing bridge frameworks, sealing cracks, waterproofing, replacing or welding damaged reinforcements, and repairing impact zones where vehicles have struck bridge edges. Each bridge will receive repairs tailored to its specific condition, ensuring long-term durability and safety.

“This is the first part of a much larger plan,” Arnaoutakis said. “After years of pushing, we secured €10 million from the Ministry of Infrastructure for existing V.O.A.K. bridges. Today we start with the Heraklion–Rethymno stretch, and by year’s end we expect to resolve the legal issues holding up the Rethymno–Chania section so that work there can begin.”

Deputy Regional Governor for Technical Works, Nikos Skoulas, called the day “significant for road safety on Crete,” while praising the project’s role in modernizing the island’s core transport network.

The signing ceremony brought together senior officials, including Deputy Regional Governor of Heraklion, Nikos Syrigonakis; General Director of Infrastructure, Giorgos Agapakis; Director of Technical Works, Michalis Psaroudakis; staff engineer Maria Papanastasiou; and Dimitris Alexakis from ALPHA DELTA Construction S.A., the contractor responsible for the work.

Bridges Scheduled for Repair:

Underpass bridge, local road to K.T.E.O. Heraklion, Tompouk area (Heraklion bypass, V.O.A.K.) Underpass bridge, Karteros–Episkopi road, Tompouk area (Heraklion bypass, V.O.A.K.) Underpass bridge, Kazantzakis Avenue to Heraklion Industrial Park (Katsampas interchange, Heraklion bypass, V.O.A.K.) Silamianos stream bridge (Heraklion bypass, V.O.A.K.) Underpass bridge, Kastorias Road (Katsampas interchange, Heraklion bypass, V.O.A.K.) Underpass bridge, Kleanthous Road, “Papa Titou” area (Heraklion bypass, V.O.A.K.) Giofyros stream bridge (Heraklion bypass, V.O.A.K.) Underpass bridge, Linoperamata area (Heraklion bypass, V.O.A.K.) Underpass bridge to Fodele (Heraklion–Rethymno, V.O.A.K.) Underpass bridge to Sisses (Heraklion–Rethymno, V.O.A.K.) Zourida stream bridge (Chania–Rethymno, V.O.A.K.)

Work on the Heraklion–Rethymno section is expected to begin shortly, with crews tackling the most urgent repairs first. Once the second phase toward Chania clears legal hurdles, the entire northern axis will benefit from reinforced infrastructure — a critical upgrade for Crete’s busiest road.