Ano Viannos Prepares for a Two-Day Celebration of Olive Oil and Tradition

Ano Viannos is in final preparations for a two-day celebration of Crete’s liquid gold. Tomorrow, Thursday, August 14, the village opens its arms — and its olive presses — for the 2nd Olive & Olive Oil Festival, running through Friday, August 15, 2025. The streets will fill with music, the scent of traditional dishes, and the gleam of extra virgin olive oil, bringing locals and visitors together for what has quickly become a summer tradition.

Organized by the Cultural Association of Ano Viannos, with the support of the Municipality of Viannos, the Region of Crete, and the Parish of Archangel Michael, the festival is more than just an excuse for a summer gathering — it is a statement of pride in one of Crete’s finest products.

A Mayor’s Invitation and a Mission

Mayor Pavlos Baritakis is clear about the event’s purpose:

“This is a celebration that began last year and returns even stronger, ready to offer moments of joy to everyone who joins us. At the same time, it aims to showcase the exceptional olive oil produced from our groves — perhaps the best in Crete — honoring our roots, our traditions, and supporting our olive producers.”

The Mayor invites everyone to visit Ano Viannos on August 14–15 and “become one big family,” promising that the municipality will continue to support initiatives that leave their mark on the area’s cultural life.

Music, Exhibitions, and More

The festival program is packed with olive oil exhibitions, local product stalls, and live entertainment.

Thursday, August 14

17:30 – 22:30 — Olive and olive oil exhibitions & stalls

— Olive and olive oil exhibitions & stalls 18:30 — Official opening with host Evi Papadaki, greetings, and speeches

— Official opening with host Evi Papadaki, greetings, and speeches 21:00 — Children’s activities with animator Sofia Somaraki

— Children’s activities with animator Sofia Somaraki 23:00 — Laïki (folk) music night with Nikos Delidakis and Anna Massarou

Friday, August 15

10:30 – 14:30 — Olive and olive oil exhibitions & stalls

— Olive and olive oil exhibitions & stalls 19:00 — Informative talk on the work of the Pancretan Association of Parents & Friends of Children with Cancer “Iliakhtida”

— Informative talk on the work of the Pancretan Association of Parents & Friends of Children with Cancer “Iliakhtida” 21:00 — Cretan music night with Manolis Stefanakis and his band, plus the traditional dance group from the Brintakis school

Art, Crafts, and Cretan Flavors

Throughout the festival, visitors can also enjoy:

Art exhibition by visual artist Elena Anadiotou at the Folklore Museum (free entry)

by visual artist Elena Anadiotou at the Folklore Museum (free entry) Local product and craft displays

Basket-weaving workshops

A traditional Cretan cooking lab preparing dishes and meze based on the village’s extra virgin olive oil

Plenty of children’s activities to keep the youngest visitors busy

Ano Viannos is not just celebrating olive oil; it is reaffirming its place in Crete’s living tradition. Here, the olive tree is not just an agricultural crop — it is family heritage, village identity, and a gift that keeps giving with every harvest.