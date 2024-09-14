United Transforms Inflight Experience with Free Starlink Wi-Fi

United now offers free Starlink Wi-Fi through a significant collaboration with SpaceX’s Starlink.

Brings high-speed internet to mainline and regional flights.

It provides comprehensive onboard experiences like streaming, gaming, and shopping.

Equips fleet with modern seatback screens and Bluetooth connectivity.

Supports operational efficiency for United’s frontline employees.

United Airlines (IATA: UA, ICAO: UAL) has redefined onboard internet accessibility by partnering with SpaceX to integrate Starlink’s rapid and dependable Wi-Fi across its mainline and regional aircraft at no charge. This landmark agreement heralds a new era for inflight connectivity unmatched by any other major U.S. airline.

Consistent Ground-Level Internet at 35,000 Feet

United’s passengers will soon enjoy seamless internet that is similar to their experience on the ground. This innovation will allow various exciting possibilities, such as live TV, access to streaming services, social media interaction, shopping, and gaming on both seatback screens and personal devices. This innovation is set to roll out over more than 1,000 aircraft within the fleet over the coming years, with testing scheduled for early 2025 and the first serviced flights anticipated later that year.

Advanced Global Coverage

Starlink, developed by SpaceX, combines cutting-edge satellite technology with expert spacecraft operations to provide internet globally, reaching even oceans and remote expanses previously untouched by traditional networks. As the largest airline across the Atlantic and Pacific, United will be the first to offer Starlink at this extensive scale.

Scott Kirby, United’s CEO, stated:

Soon, everything achievable on the ground will also be possible onboard a United plane, anywhere in the world. This connectivity enhances our entertainment offering in every seatback with more personalised content. Our innovative culture continues to exceed customer expectations.

Gwynne Shotwell, SpaceX’s president and COO, echoed this sentiment, expressing enthusiasm about revolutionising the inflight experience with Starlink:

With Starlink onboard your United flight, you’ll have access to the world’s most advanced high-speed internet from gate to gate, and all the miles in between.

Onboard Free Starlink Wi-Fi Experience Features

The free Starlink service includes several premium features:

Stream shows, films, and live TV without interruption

Enhance productivity with real-time document editing and file sharing

Engage in live gaming and enjoy streaming platforms

Conduct e-commerce activities like online shopping and bookings

Connect multiple devices simultaneously under a single user

Access real-time support via the United app

United’s commitment to innovation extends to personal and seatback screen access to Starlink. The airline boasts nearly 100,000 seatback displays across its fleet and plans to expand. The inflight content is offered in over 20 languages, ensuring a tailored experience with 16-inch touchscreens in business class, 13-inch touchscreens in first class, and 10-inch touchscreens in economy.

Enhancing Employee Operations

Frontline employees, including pilots and flight attendants, will also benefit from this robust connectivity, which will ensure efficient operations and customer service even in challenging conditions or remote areas.

United’s collaboration with SpaceX sets a distinct benchmark in the aviation industry, providing passengers and employees with unparalleled connectivity, convenience, and entertainment during their flights.