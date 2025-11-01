Three people dead and several injured after a shooting in Vorizia village

Authorities in Crete are investigating a suspected vendetta-style shooting that left at least three people dead and fifteen injured on Saturday morning in the mountain village of Vorizia, on the southern slopes of Mount Psiloritis.

The violence followed a homemade bomb explosion late Friday night that damaged an unfinished house in the same area. No one was injured in that blast. According to police, early Saturday unidentified gunmen opened fire on several homes in what appears to be an act of retaliation tied to local family disputes.

Police and emergency teams rushed to the scene, securing the village and transferring the injured to nearby hospitals. Investigations continue, and officials have not released names of the victims.

For travelers on the island, authorities emphasize that the event was entirely local and isolated. The roads, tourist attractions, and nearby villages remain open and peaceful.

Visitors to Heraklion, Matala, or Zaros Lake will notice normal operations and a visible but calm police presence in the Messara region. There is no restriction on movement and no threat to tourists.

Vendetta-related incidents, while part of Crete’s distant past, are extremely rare today. The island’s communities are largely peaceful, and disputes of this kind are handled swiftly by law enforcement.

Cretan culture is built on honor, family, and community, and while old rivalries occasionally resurface, such events do not reflect the island’s everyday life. The overwhelming majority of Cretans condemn violence and show remarkable unity during crises.

Visitors who travel the island will continue to find the same open smiles, shared tables, and mountain hospitality that make Crete one of the safest and most welcoming destinations in Europe.