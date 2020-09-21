The Latest Stunning Hashtag #creteisland Instagram Shares

Pin 0 Shares

This week the best Instagram shares from Crete include not just locals, Crete businesses, but visitors to the paradise island as well. So, here we go with great shares and some short company info.

The share below by Janine Lewis shows the best of Agia Pelagia, a picturesque fishing village morphed into one of the island’s most popular resort spots. Janine is a former IFBB Bikini Athlete and trainer. Some of the imagery is from the fabulous Peninsula Resort & Spa, one of Crete’s best.

Candice Albt was in Samaria Gorge this month, and just about everywhere else considering her super-shares recently. Samaria Gorge, or those unfamiliar, is World’s Biosphere Reserve, a spectacular 10-mile downhill trek that descends some 5,000 feet through some of Europe’s most spectacular scenery. The gorge ends on the amazing south coast at a black sand beach you won’t believe.

Like us, Joy Vasilaki came to from her home in Northern Ireland to Crete and just stayed here. The amateur photographer has some of the most wonderful shares of Crete on the web. Joy lives in the capital at Heraklion, but gets around the island, as you can tell from her grams.

If the clarity of the waters off Crete were ever a mystery for you, this share from The Crete Experience gives you a good idea. Taken offshore of Kedrodasos Beach, the image reflects the beauty and serenity of this amazing beach.

The folks at About Heraklion are just super. If there’s anything worth enjoying in the capital or the prefecture, they are reporting on it. This image is from one of our favorite places, in the far south of the sub-region. Kommos Beach is almost unknown to outsiders, but it was once the naval shipyard and port of the Minoans at Phaestos. If you visit Crete, go here one moonlit night. Kommos and the Paxamadia Islets offshore, are emblematic of #creteisland

Backpacker and fitness freak Danila Pastore from Milan, Italy was at one of Crete’s most mysterious and beautiful places recently. If you want to redefine what the color “blue” means, the sky and the Libyan Sea at this quaint Tsoutsouros are really BLUE!