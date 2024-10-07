Syedra Ancient City to Become a Nighttime Museum

Syedra Ancient City will soon offer visitors a unique opportunity to wander through its ancient corridors under the moonlit sky. This will become a reality as the city embraces the “Night Museum” initiative, an undertaking that has already proven successful in similar settings and aims to elevate nighttime tourism by opening historic sites to visitors after sunset.

Boasting a rich history stretching back 3,000 years, Syedra is a treasure trove of architectural wonders. Under the guidance of Associate Professor Ertuğ Ergürer, a dedicated team has been excavating the site for over six years, unearthing remarkable artefacts and structures. Among these discoveries are:

An impressive 250-metre collonaded street.

A theatre.

A council house.

Bathhouses.

Essential infrastructure like workshops and cisterns.”

The initiative is a stride towards enriched heritage tourism,” remarked Ergürer.

The preservation team has been industriously clearing the ancient streets and removing overgrown brush, making the site more accessible and thus more inviting for nighttime visits. Plans to install tasteful lighting are underway to create an alluring ambience for evening tours.

This project, supported by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, is part of a broader endeavour to spotlight the region’s historical allure.

Efforts are particularly focused on areas integral to residents’ lives. Increasing the number of alleyways and staircases connecting the city’s prominent streets preserves historical routes and enhances the visitor experience. The vision is for Syedra to emerge as a sought-after destination for nocturnal adventure, welcoming explorers well into the night. While an official launch date is yet to be confirmed, Ergürer confidently expects the site to be evening-ready after lighting enhancements.

Syedra is not the only site benefiting from this nocturnal transformation. Several other archaeological jewels in Antalya are also part of this initiative. The ancient cities of Aspendos and Patara will allow exploration until midnight, while Side, Alanya Castle, and other sites like Perge, Phaselis, Olympos, Limyra, and Myra will welcome enthusiasts until 9 p.m. Museums, including the Antalya Museum, Alanya Museum, and Side Archaeology Museum, will similarly extend visiting hours to 9 p.m.

Thus, this brave step by Antalya offers an enchanting blend of history and modern tourism, promising to redefine how cultures are experienced under the serene glow of night skies.