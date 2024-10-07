AI Connect to Transform Travel Advisory Services

American Marketing Group (AMG) introduces a sophisticated AI tool, AI Connect, that boosts advisors’ marketing efficiency.

American Marketing Group (AMG) is rolling out innovative technology and marketing strategies to bolster sales growth for its affiliated advisors. Leading the charge is AI Connect, a tailored artificial intelligence tool designed to empower advisors. This proprietary system enables them to create polished marketing materials swiftly, transforming tasks that once took hours into mere minutes. By synthesising social media captions, blog posts, and landing pages, AI Connect integrates seamlessly with Canva, crafting graphics that resonate uniquely with each advisor’s brand style.

Advisors benefit from exclusive advantages with AI Connect:

It is tailored specifically for their requirements.

Content remains private and isn’t used to develop AI models.

Suppliers offer exclusive deals that are easily accessible.

It is competitively priced, far below other travel AI tools.

AMG’s Chief Marketing Officer Nicole Mazza states, “Generative AI is opening up a $28 billion-plus opportunity for the travel industry. We’re seizing that opportunity with AI Connect and giving our advisors the advantage they need to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving industry. With AI Connect, they’ll be able to work smarter and faster to create professional marketing materials that will translate into sales.”

Advancements in Technology and Client Engagement

AMG maintains its tradition of innovation in the travel sector, enhancing its revered tripXpress booking platform this year. This system now provides live updates for passive bookings and expanded inventory with 26 cruise lines, many offering direct connections. A more intuitive consumer experience complements these upgrades, promising smoother navigation and the promise of a new feature: deep-linking. This upcoming development will allow advisors to link directly to tripXpress from their online content, ensuring easy client navigation from inspiration to booking.

Other technological innovations feature:

A custom-branded URL that remains constant for all marketing initiatives.

Enhanced advisor extranets, consolidating essential marketing and sales information on a streamlined homepage.

Expanding Marketing Reach and Lead Generation

This year saw significant growth in AMG’s marketing initiatives, with remarkable expansions:

Consumer emails increased by 47%, reaching 5.6 million.

Advisor-directed emails rose by 4.4%.

Monthly pageviews for advisor extranet sites climbed by 4.3%.

A total of 12,000 leads were directed to advisors.

Digital campaigns remain integral to AMG’s strategy and consistently deliver quality leads. Planned campaigns will target new-to-cruise clients, luxury travellers, and those seeking romance travel experiences. Enhanced profiles on TRAVELSAVERS, NEST, and Affluent Traveler Collection websites allow potential clients to select advisors based on location, expertise, and special skills.

“We are driven to constantly innovate because the success of our advisors depends on it,” declares Mazza. “Advisors don’t have enough hours in the day to manage all their responsibilities. Through our initiatives that help them book travel and market more efficiently, we’re giving them valuable time back to spend on client service.”

Broadened Travel Options and KORE Expansion

AMG enhances travel choices with new preferred partners, including Project Expedition, which offers a variety of global experiences, and Le Passage to India, which provides bespoke travel throughout India. Travel Industry Solutions remain crucial for safeguarding compliance and mitigating risks.

The network of airlines expands to 60, incorporating Qantas, Turkish Airlines, BermudAir, Condor, and LATAM Airlines. Meanwhile, the TRAVELSAVERS Preferred Hotel Program strengthens with over 51,000 hotel partnerships, including a million serviced apartments worldwide.

In 2024, this programme launched two significant initiatives: an online Marketing Store and an extended stays promotion programme, catering to the growing demand for long-stay accommodations.

KORE, AMG’s travel education initiative, now serves Canada, offering a comprehensive online curriculum specifically catered to the region. Featuring advice from local experts, KORE addresses practical and regulatory needs, including fraud protection.

KORE aims to reach diverse audiences, including military veterans and individuals linked to workforce development programmes. This visionary approach supports the development of professional travel advisors and business owners, underpinning AMG’s commitment to advancement and education in the travel sector.