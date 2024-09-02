September 4th, the 14th Apesokari Traditional Tastes Event Takes Place

To begin September 4, 2024, at 6.30 pm, at the Primary School of Apesokari, the festival will offer traditional dishes that are part of Crete’s heritage. Associations from all over the Messara area will contribute their local cuisines, which are a part of everyday life in rural Crete.

The Network of Messara Associations, in collaboration with Harokopion University and the National Cyprus Museum of Food and Nutrition, has created a database of traditional recipes from each village of Messara. At the same time, it advertises its products and contributes to creating a culinary tourist map of Messara. At the same time, the skills of the local housewife, the countryside, and the villages are highlighted, highlighting the woman’s talent for recreating these traditional flavors passed down for generations.

Event program

18.30: The opening of the event

18.45: The welcome of the cultural associations

19.00 – 19.45: Speeches including

Creation of a digital culinary map of Messara while simultaneously advertising the gastronomy of our region and its products through a scientific website: Network of Messara Associations

Women’s Cooperatives and their Contribution to the Economy of the Local Society: Evelina Fragiadaki – Internationalist & Communication Specialist

Minoan Diet: Diamantis Panagiotopoulos – Dr. Archaeology

20.00: Presentation of dishes with local Cretan recipes by the cultural associations and recording of recipes.

20.30: Tastings of Dishes

21.00: Presentation of Sweet Creations & Desserts of the Spoon

21 15: Tasting of Local Spirits

21.30: Awarding of Participation Diplomas & Gifts

The event closing will include acknowledgements followed by a music concert with Emmanuela Ninirak.

How to get there:

Apesokari is located just under one hour from Crete’s capital, Heraklion. Situated in the central Mesara Plain, the village sits in the shadow of the Asterousia Mountain Range of Southern Crete. It is the archaeological site of an ancient Minoan cemetery. The roads from Heraklion are clearly marked, but be careful not to miss the first turn-off after the “T” intersection, where the main highway joins the road to Phaestos Minoan Palace and Moires. Follow the signs to Choustouliana, Platanos, and Plora Village, where a left turn takes you to Apesokari. The route is easy if you use your GPS.