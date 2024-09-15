Scream Tourism: Top 5 Haunted Destinations in America

Packed with historic ambience and modern thrill, these eerie Scream Tourism destinations promise spine-tingling experiences with a backdrop of unforgettable scenic beauty.

Each location is perfect for autumn getaways and provides a unique blend of fear and fun.

Despite the chills, the weather in these areas adds a touch of seasonal allure, from crisp autumn air to deep autumn woods.

Scream Tourism is gaining momentum among adventure-seekers who crave more than the usual Halloween trick-or-treat dares. Fans of the unusual and the macabre are setting off on journeys to experience some of the country’s most thrilling haunted venues.

America Haunts has compiled a list featuring five remarkable locations drawing crowds ready for suspense-filled escapades representative of the Scream Tourism trend, each capable of transforming Halloween into a veritable celebration that fuels travel industry growth. More and more fans of haunted destinations are planning entire trips around these thrilling adventures, entailing even more exhilarating, scare-centric itineraries.

1. The Factory of Terror – Canton, Ohio

This is one of the most significant indoor haunted attractions globally, having earned recognition from Guinness World Records on three occasions.

Extending over a mile and featuring four distinct terror-filled sections—The Forsaken Asylum of Dr. Morbidius, Industrial Nightmare, Massacre on Mahoning, and The Abyss—it promises spine-tingling thrills.

Before heading inside the sprawling venue, guests can purchase drinks at the Carnevil Bar, with another stop for refreshments at Poison Ivy's Greenhouse Bar after the first queue.

Midway through the chilling journey, patrons can visit the French Quarter at the Factory, where the Forsaken Bar on Bourbon offers a taste of New Orleans, allowing guests to regroup before continuing their adventure.

A visit to the new Fear Fair Back Alley dance club reveals the enigmatic allure of The Underworld.

Exiting the final attraction leads visitors to One Eyed Jack's Pirate Bar, perfect for unwinding with drinks and a food truck. Visitors can also explore the SCREAM SHOP for FOT and horror pop culture memorabilia.

2. Kersey Valley Spookywoods – North Carolina

Spookywoods captivates its visitors with expansive and meticulously designed settings. North Carolina’s favourite haunt for four decades invites thrill-seekers to experience over 22 terrifying attractions with a single ticket. Among these:

The Midway, lined with frights, promises chills at every turn. Comfort seekers can find solace in delightful snacks and an array of wicked beverages. Endora's Brew offers four distinct cocktail flavours and chilled options for a bolder experience.

Club Spooky offers a vibrant atmosphere pulsating with music from a live DJ, preparing guests for an unforgettable night.

For those ready, the dark ride tram reveals a chilling adventure through shadowed passages, culminating at ICONS, where horror becomes real.

, where horror becomes real. Camp Crystal Lake, once a centrepiece of summer recreation, closed following mysterious occurrences. Its gates are now open again for the 40th anniversary, promising a unique and unearthly experience.

3. The Haunted Trail of Balboa Park – San Diego, California

The Haunted Trail of Balboa Park makes a spine-chilling comeback, featuring two thrilling experiences: a 3,500-square-foot eXperiment Maze and a harrowing mile-long journey through shadowy woods.

CNN recognized the Haunted Trail of Balboa Park as one of the top five haunted attractions in the United States, and the America Haunts Association recently ranked it among the top three Halloween destinations. The Trail will put those seeking thrills to unexpected tests.

The adventure begins with the 3,500-square-foot eXperiment Maze. Within its walls, a bizarre cast of characters lurks, from witches and clowns to fairytale oddities like Moldy Locks and her trio of bear companions with ferocious appetites.

Emerging from the maze, participants find themselves on a mile-long Haunted Trail. This eerie path transports them into a spectral graveyard shrouded in mist, past a bus haunted by Freddy Krueger, through a smoke-filled butchery, and into a barn echoing with the roar of chainsaws.

4. Talon Falls Screampark – Kentucky

In 2023, Talon Falls ScreamPark in Graves County marked a quarter-century of delivering terrifying experiences. Each October, this location transforms into a haunting hotspot for those who crave spine-tingling escapades. At its core lies the main attraction, Talon Falls—a harrowing 30-to-40-minute trek filled with unspeakable fears. Additional themed fright adventures include the Dead End Haunted House, the Blood Creek Haunted Hayride, the Dead End Evil Dread, and the Carnival of Evil. This expansive attraction made such a mark that it inspired a horror film named “Talon Falls.”

Horror on the Screen

Released in 2017, the “Talon Falls” film draws inspiration from the infamous ScreamPark, which was shot in Kentucky. This cinematic experience captures the park’s essence, introducing viewers to the yearly unsettling atmosphere it famously creates.

A Massive Haunt Experience

Spanning a grand 50 acres, the Talon Falls ScreamPark is an intricate labyrinth of performers, set pieces, and animatronics, all orchestrated to deliver heart-stopping scares. Its reputation as one of American Haunts’ Top 5 Scare Houses speaks volumes, bolstered by an ensemble of nearly 100 actors and professional makeup artists contributing to its chilling narrative.

5. Beast Haunted Attraction – Kansas City, Missouri

Standing alongside its storied sibling, the Edge of Hell, the Beast presents a chilling Scream Tourism experience in a six-story architectural marvel. Together, they offer a double dose of terror, captivating visitors with historical eerie allure and spine-tingling excitement. September 13 marked the commencement of the 50th season for these iconic attractions in the West Bottoms of Kansas City. Adding to the frightful festivity, the Macabre Cinema will open on September 27, inviting guests to step into the nightmares of the big screen and confront legendary horror film figures.

Edge of Hell delves deep into fears, targeting phobias and quickening pulses with its haunting themes.

Beast returns with its maze-like corridors and hidden creatures, offering a choose-your-own-adventure terror.

returns with its maze-like corridors and hidden creatures, offering a choose-your-own-adventure terror. Macabre Cinema reimagines Hollywood horror, whisking visitors into its eerie sets for a close encounter with cinematic icons.

With the temperatures dropping, the crisp autumn climate at these haunted Scream Tourism destinations enhances the experience, wrapping visitors in the mystique of seasonal chills.