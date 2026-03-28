The Aposelemis Dam has reached 8.5 million cubic meters, with water currently pouring in at a rate of 40,000 cubic meters per hour.

The Saint George reservoir has hit 100% capacity, while Rethymno’s Potamon Dam has surpassed 85% fullness.

The Faneromeni Dam is nearing overflow, with vital storage approaching 8 million cubic meters.

Authorities are moving from managing a crisis of “lack” to carefully planning for “abundance” ahead of the summer season.

The sound of rushing water is the new soundtrack for the Cretan spring. Following a week of much-needed, relentless rainfall, the island’s major hydrological works are showing a dramatic recovery. Speaking to CretaLive, Thodoris Ninos, President of the Crete Development Organization (OAK), confirmed that the island is witnessing a pivotal shift in its water security.

Aposelemis and the Potamon Surge

The Aposelemis Dam, a critical artery for the island’s water supply, has seen its water level rise to 8.5 million cubic meters. The inflow remains relentless; currently, roughly 40,000 cubic meters of water enter the dam every hour. If this pace holds, officials estimate the reservoir will reach 10 million in the coming days.

Further west in Rethymno, the Potamon Dam is boasting an impressive 19.4 million cubic meters, representing over 85% of its total capacity. Meanwhile, smaller projects like the Saint George reservoir have reached their limit, sitting at 100% capacity.

Hope for Faneromeni

Perhaps the most significant news for the agricultural sector—particularly for the struggling growers of Ierapetra—is the status of the Faneromeni Dam. After a grueling period of restrictions and concerns about high salinity, the dam has surged to nearly 8 million cubic meters, standing just inches below its overflow threshold.

This influx effectively solves the immediate irrigation crisis that has threatened tomato and cucumber production throughout early 2026.

Planning for the “Normal”

With the reservoirs filling, the conversation at OAK has shifted. Mr. Ninos noted that the focus is no longer on managing a deficit, but on the “proper utilization” of these newfound reserves. Later this week, a strategic meeting with the Municipal Water and Sewerage Companies (DEYA) is scheduled to coordinate a return to normalcy.

As Crete prepares for the high-demand summer tourism season, the goal now is to regulate supply carefully, ensuring this springtime bounty lasts well into the heat of August.