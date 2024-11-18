Chania Municipal Velodrome to Welcome Cyclists in March 2025

The cycling track at the Chania Municipal Velodrome in Kathiana is nearing completion ahead of schedule. Mayor Panagiotis Simandirakis and several other officials inspected the track last Friday with Vladimir Petsas, the Director of the Hellenic Cycling Federation and an international track referee who travelled from Athens to monitor the developments.

Among those present were Sander Duma, the Dutch architect renowned for his expertise in cycling track construction and who designed the Velodrome of Kathiana; officials from the municipality’s Technical Services Directorate; and representatives from local cycling clubs and the contractor.

In his statements post-inspection, Mayor Simandirakis remarked, “We stand here today at the Kathiana Velodrome, which, after 20 years, finally opens to serve our athletes. Through significant efforts and collaboration, backed by substantial financing of close to eight million euros, our well-coordinated work with the contractor has paid off. The project proceeds smoothly and will finish ahead of its initial timeline. I am delighted to announce that we will inaugurate this track by next March, which will attract athletes and training teams from across Europe.”

The presence of the Hellenic Cycling Federation Director affirms the track’s standards for inclusion in national and international events. The Mayor emphasized, “We take great pride as a municipal authority in achieving these results through excellent collaboration with all involved parties. Special gratitude goes to our regional officials, ministries, and Chania’s representative, Dora Bakoyannis, for their contributions.”

Vladimir Petsas noted his previous visit to the site two decades ago, stating, “From a mere plot of land, this project, under Mayor Simandirakis, now stands as a beacon for cycling’s development in Crete. It is becoming a focal point for growth in local cycling, with facilities nearly meeting Olympic standards.”

Michalis Kalogridakis praised the collaboration between the municipality’s technical teams and the specialists from the Netherlands. “The project progresses as planned, crucial not only for Chania’s sports sector but for the Akrotiri region.”

Stelios Michailakis expressed satisfaction with the project’s completion, noting that multiple interest groups ensured its future maintenance and extensive use. “With interest from numerous teams and local athletes training here, we aim for outstanding results.”

Velodrome architect Sander Douma expressed confidence in the track’s longevity, predicting no need for intervention for the next 50 years. He acknowledged it as an infrastructure capable of hosting international cycling competitions.

The project, entirely funded by the Recovery and Resilience Fund, has a budget nearing 8 million euros and an 18-month completion timeline.