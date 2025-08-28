Rizitika Songs Return to Koules, Reborn as Riζituals

On Sunday, September 7, 2025, at 9:00 p.m., the fortress of Koules in Aptera will host a special concert: Rituals by Xanthoula Dakovanou. The event is co-organized by the Region of Crete – Regional Unit of Chania, the Municipality of Chania, and the Municipality of Apokoronas, with admission to the public at no cost.

About Riζituals

Riζituals is a ritual-inspired musical work that draws on the Cretan rizitiko tradition, reimagined through the voices of women in polyphony and through arrangements that weave together traditional and classical instruments. At its heart are songs focused on the female figure—mother, wife, daughter, beloved—while tracing the modern woman’s search for identity, bridging tradition with today’s urban realities.

The Artists

Performing at Koules will be:

Xanthoula Dakovanou – conception, artistic direction, vocals

– conception, artistic direction, vocals Evgenia Toli Damavoliti – vocals

– vocals Sophia Eukleidou – cello, vocals

– cello, vocals Giorgos Zacharioudakis – flutes, thiamboli, askomandoura

– flutes, thiamboli, askomandoura Thomas Meleteas – oud

– oud Solis Barkis – percussion, narration

Arrangements are by Xanthoula Dakovanou, Dimitris Sideris, and the Riζituals team.

Critical Acclaim

Since its creation in 2023 under the auspices of the Ministry of Culture as part of Greece’s Intangible Cultural Heritage, Riζituals has received international praise. Following its premiere in Heraklion and at the Firka Fortress in Chania, the work was recorded by MUSA, earning glowing reviews:

“Particularly captivating” – Songlines, UK (2025)

“5-star album” – Roots World Music Report, USA (2025)

“A healing musical journey” – Athens Voice, Greece (2025)

The project has since been presented in Athens and Paris, strengthening its international resonance.

Music Videos

Event Details

Date & Time: Sunday, September 7, 2025 – 21:00

Sunday, September 7, 2025 – 21:00 Venue: Koules Fortress, Aptera

Koules Fortress, Aptera Admission: Free

Organizers: Region of Crete – Regional Unit of Chania, Municipality of Chania, Municipality of Apokoronas

Production: MUSA

Sponsor: ANEK Lines

Media sponsor: Diktio FM