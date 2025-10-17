Rhodes Hotel Pool Tragedy Shakes Greece

A three-year-old British girl, Matilda, was found unconscious at the bottom of a hotel pool in Lardos, Rhodes.

The child remained underwater for nearly ten minutes before being discovered.

Two men have been arrested; several others, including hotel executives and the child’s parents, are sought for questioning.

The case file includes video evidence and testimonies detailing severe safety lapses.

Matilda is in critical condition at PAGNI Hospital in Heraklion.

A Holiday Turned to Horror

Greece is still shaken by the story of little Matilda, the three-year-old British girl whose family holiday on Rhodes turned into tragedy.

The child was discovered unconscious at the bottom of a crowded hotel pool in Lardos last week—an image now etched painfully in the public mind.

For nearly ten minutes, no one saw her. Guests swam, staff passed by, and music played from the bar. When a visitor finally noticed something beneath the water and pulled the child out, she was not breathing.

Emergency responders revived her heartbeat before transferring her first to the General Hospital of Rhodes, then by airlift to PAGNI Hospital in Heraklion, where she remains intubated in critical condition. Doctors have confirmed extensive cerebral edema and minimal neurological activity, describing her prognosis as “severe and non-reversible.”

The Investigation and Charges

The Rhodes Prosecutor’s Office has filed charges against a 54-year-old man, the representative of the tour agency that manages bookings for the hotel, and a 44-year-old man—Matilda’s uncle—who had been temporarily entrusted with her supervision.

Both face accusations under Article 306 of the Greek Penal Code for exposure of a minor resulting in serious bodily harm and serious bodily harm by negligence.

Authorities are also searching for five others connected to the case:

• The 57-year-old legal representative of the hotel’s owning company.

• The 59-year-old general manager of the resort.

• Matilda’s parents, aged 41 and 37.

What the Case File Reveals

The case file, assembled by investigators and obtained by local media, offers a detailed picture of what happened and what was missing. It includes:

• Full witness statements given through interpreters.

• Arrest reports for the two detained men.

• Confiscation of the hotel’s RETRO-type CCTV recorder, containing the crucial footage.

• Photographs of the scene and surrounding facilities.

• Notifications sent to PAGNI Hospital regarding the child’s transport, as well as to the Rhodes Urban Planning Department and EOT (the Greek National Tourism Organization) for inspection.

Officials consider the video footage the most decisive piece of evidence. It shows the precise timeline and movements of guests and staff before and after the drowning.

What the Video Shows

According to investigators:

• 11:50:30 a.m. – Matilda approaches the right-side ladder of the pool, unaccompanied.

• 11:51:00 – She steps into the water. No adults are visible nearby.

• 11:52–11:53 – The child moves briefly, then disappears below the surface.

• 11:53:30 – A floating inflatable drifts over her, concealing her body.

• 11:55–11:59 – Adults walk and sit around the pool, oblivious to what has happened.

• 12:00:50 – A guest notices something unusual in the water, approaches, and pulls the unconscious child out.

Investigators conclude that the girl was submerged for roughly ten minutes without anyone noticing.

Safety Lapses and Legal Loopholes

Police inspections found multiple breaches of basic safety practice:

• No lifeguard was present, despite the resort’s capacity of 134 beds.

• Rescue equipment such as buoys and poles was stored about 50 meters away, beside another pool.

• No staff member was assigned to oversee the pool area.

The hotel operates as a “pool-suite” complex, meaning each suite has private or semi-private pools. Current Greek law exempts such establishments from maintaining a lifeguard, a clause now under renewed scrutiny.

Officials argue that the scale and shared use of the facilities should have mandated a lifeguard regardless of classification. The absence of an immediate response, they say, costs precious minutes that could have saved the child’s brain from oxygen deprivation.

The Ongoing Legal Process

The two arrested men appeared before the Rhodian Investigating Magistrate on Tuesday to testify. They both reportedly expressed shock and remorse.

Authorities expect additional questioning of hotel executives and the parents once medical and procedural permissions are granted.

Greek prosecutors emphasize that their goal is not punishment alone but establishing accountability across the chain of responsibility—from property owners to tour operators to guardians.

Public Reaction and Calls for Change

Across Greece, the case has sparked anger and sadness. Social networks filled with messages for Matilda, but also demands for stricter safety oversight in tourist resorts.

Drowning remains one of the most common accidental causes of death for young children in holiday settings. Experts are urging authorities to close loopholes that allow hotels to operate pools without trained supervision, particularly in family resorts.

Local officials in Rhodes have already asked for immediate inspections of similar facilities on the island to verify compliance with lifeguard and equipment requirements.

A Child Still Fighting

At PAGNI Hospital, doctors continue round-the-clock efforts to stabilize the little girl. Her parents stay by her side, assisted by British consular representatives and local volunteers.

Medical staff describe the case as “heart-breaking,” a reminder of how quickly a joyful trip can collapse into tragedy.

The story of Matilda has moved Greece because it could have happened anywhere—a moment of inattention, a missing guard, a few minutes that changed everything.

As authorities trace responsibility, one truth remains: no classification, no profit margin, and no loophole is worth a child’s life.