Prescription for Mental Wellbeing

Engaging with nature is an understated remedy in a fast-paced world where mental health challenges are on the rise. It’s increasingly evident that nature is the ultimate balm, nurturing both body and mind, turning an ordinary walk into an extraordinary experience. A recent study involving 2.3 million residents in Wales substantiates this, demonstrating that proximity to nature can lower the risk of mental health afflictions. Michele Antonelli, a doctor at the Azienda Unità Sanitaria Locale in Reggio Emilia, asserts, “Interacting with nature every day would transform mental health.”

Kielderhead: A Sanctuary for the Mind

Resplendent landscapes, idyllic flora, and soothing scents are pleasing to the eyes and potent in uplifting the human spirit. The journey begins in Kielderhead, a serene national nature reserve near the Scottish border, where the morning light plays a crucial role in enhancing well-being. This 24-kilometre journey doesn’t demand expert orienteering skills but promises the reward of mental rejuvenation.

Bright sunlight in the morning regulates circadian rhythms, the internal clocks tethered to our 24-hour cycle, fostering improved sleep. The path sets off from Blakehopeburnhaugh farm towards Hindhope Linn, a picturesque waterfall nestled amidst vibrant moss under a canopy of Scots pine. The tranquillity of this hidden gem invites visitors to embrace the water’s cold embrace, an act proven to alleviate fatigue and reduce symptoms of depression. The thrill of submerging oneself in cold water releases cortisol, a key stress hormone, boosting one’s mood for hours afterwards.

Sensory Symphony: Trees, Colours, and Healing Waters

The transformative power of nature extends beyond the visual; the ancient woodland along Forest Drive enchants with its symmetrical rows of pine. Countless studies have revealed how green spaces alleviate stress and boost performance, yet their potential remains underutilised. “If only schools would let ivy climb their walls,” ponders Kathy Willis, biodiversity professor at Oxford, reflecting on how nature elevates student performance.

Nature prompts what researchers call “soft fascination,” allowing the brain to engage with stimuli less demanding on cognitive resources and fostering a restorative focus. Forests embody this restorative sanctuary, where the forest palette of yellows and greens soothes the mind.

A unique aspect is the fragrant atmosphere, rich with volatile organic compounds like pinene and limonene. These compounds, released by trees as natural defences, are absorbed into the blood, reducing cortisol and raising spirits. Antonelli emphasises the lasting benefits of prolonged immersion in wooded areas. “Spend six hours among the trees and the effects can last days,” he notes.

Eager to absorb more, walkers venture from dense forests to wide-open moorlands, where landscapes with ideal fractal dimensions resonate with brainwaves linked to relaxation and focus. On reaching Blakehope Nick, the vista invites contemplation and peace, amplifying the essence of the journey.

The Path to Tranquillity and Enrichment

Descending again into the varied woodland, rich with biodiversity, underscores the mental health advantage of diverse environments. Recent studies link biodiversity with improved mental health, suggesting that interaction with a wide range of trees and plant life could enrich the gut microbiome, influencing mood and mental states.

Approaching Kielder Water, the soothing presence of water becomes evident. It’s well-documented that blue spaces, from lakes to rivers, enhance mental well-being more profoundly than green spaces alone—Dr Mathew White from the University of Exeter advocates for integrating water into experiences aimed at mental rejuvenation.

As day turns to night, Kielder reveals its final wonder – a pristine starry sky unmarred by light pollution. This celestial backdrop evokes awe, a sentiment Dacher Keltner from the University of California highlights for its ability to foster happiness and mitigate stress. Observing the night sky here is a profound conclusion to a journey deeply rooted in nature’s gifts, offering a unique opportunity to feel part of something greater.

In essence, nature is an abundant yet underutilised remedy for mental health. Engaging with these natural elements isn’t about reactive measures but preventive care that enriches life. As Michele Antonelli succinctly states, “Nature is free and the best kind of medicine.”