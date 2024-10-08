Crete Gets Ready for Indian Summer

Greece anticipates a warm October, characterised by an “Indian Summer.”

Expected mild and sunny weather to prevail due to high-pressure systems.

October average temperatures in Athens span from 13.8°C to 23.5°C.

Days grow shorter with an average of 6 hours of sunshine.

Rainfall measures around 48.8mm over approximately seven days.

Sea temperatures remain inviting at 22°C, suitable for swimming.

Humidity levels rise in contrast to other meteorological measurements.

Greece is poised to enjoy an unusual spell of sunny, dry weather this October, akin to the “Indian Summer”, locally known as “Saint Demetrius’ Summer”, as reported by Theodoros Kolydas, the director of the National Meteorological Service. Although October typically serves as a bridge between seasons, it will display mild afternoons and clear skies this year. Kolydas noted, “These conditions are often recognised as an ‘Indian Summer’ and will be seen across Europe, including Greece.” He mentioned that the onset of such weather depends largely on high-pressure systems.

On the topic of temperatures, during this month, Athens usually experiences an average of 18.4°C. Mornings start at a refreshing 13.8 °C °C, and afternoons can heat up to a pleasant 23.5°C. Notably, Athens has witnessed extremes this month, with the record low at 4.6°C and a sweltering high of 38.2°C.

A Mix of Sun and Rain

October ushers in shorter days, reducing the overall sunshine hours to about 6 daily. Rainfall is moderate, averaging around 48.8mm and distributed over approximately seven days. Yet, despite the anticipated increase in rainfall, one might experience stretches without any precipitation during a visit to the city.

The sea nearby retains a comfortable warmth of 22°C, making it ideal for beach outings and water activities amidst the milder temperatures. Uniquely, while most weather metrics show a decline in October, humidity levels tend to rise, offering a notable contrast to the otherwise calming atmosphere of the season.

With the allure of an extended summer, visitors and locals alike can savour the delightful blend of cooling breezes and radiant sunshine that define this unexpected weather pattern.