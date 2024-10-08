Discover Diving Will Take You to the Depths of Crete

With its crystal-clear waters and vibrant marine life, Chania provides an unparalleled diving and snorkelling experience.

Crete Diving Centre, accredited by PADI, guarantees top-quality education that’s recognised globally.

With various programmes suitable for beginners and seasoned divers alike, there’s something for everyone.

Tailored dive packages and PADI speciality courses offer endless opportunities for underwater discovery.

During a splendid boat tour, experience the thrill of snorkelling and stand-up paddleboarding (SUP).

Dive into the Heart of Chania

Chania Diving Centre is a ray of hope for enthusiasts seeking extraordinary underwater adventures. Affiliated with PADI, this centre guarantees a premier level of dive instruction, ensuring your competence is acknowledged wherever your aquatic explorations take you. Chania is a true diving haven where one can encounter its dazzling marine life, whether diving from the shore or a boat at dawn or dusk. The allure of its clear blue waters and favourable weather promises a memorable underwater journey.

Boat Excursions with Snorkelling and SUP

There is a remarkable opportunity for those inclined to stay on the water’s surface. The Crete Diving Centre offers an exceptional Snorkelling and Stand-Up Paddleboarding (SUP) experience amidst the sparkling waters of Chania. Guided by a certified and affable crew, participants are provided with professional equipment, including masks, fins, and boards, with the option of a wetsuit. The journey unveils exclusive and stunning locations perfect for swimming and snorkelling, accessible only by boat, ensuring a day of exploration and enjoyment.

All equipment provided: masks, fins, paddleboards, wetsuits

Risk-free adventure: instructor guidance throughout

Enchanting destinations: only reachable by boat

Learning and Diving Adventures for All

The centre caters to novices and certified divers alike. Beginners can choose from varied programmes like Discover Scuba Diving and PADI Bubblemaker, leading up to the Open Water Diver Course. For the seasoned diver, escorted trips led by experienced Divemasters are available. Two dives per trip are carefully grouped by skill level. Ensuring each diver’s preferences are met, the centre provides a tailored diving experience.

Beginner programmes include: Discover Scuba Diving Open Water Diver Course Snorkelling lessons from the beach

Opportunities for certified divers: Many escorted diving trips Experience local dive sites Customised group dives by experience level



Dive and snorkel amidst Chania’s captivating waters. Whether you explore the vibrant underwater landscapes or savour the serenity of the surface, this adventure promises to be an unforgettable addition to your Crete experience.