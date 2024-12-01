Palandöken Ski Season Kicks Off Early

The powder landed early in Palandöken, jump-starting a buzzing winter at the resort’s iconic slopes. Tourists had snatched up bookings by late November, packing their snow gear for an adventure-filled season.

Boasting 55 impeccably maintained slopes spanning 87 kilometres, Palandöken is a slice of heaven for skiers and snowboarders. Adventurous winter sports aficionados can also enjoy:

Sledding and snow parks

A towering ice wall to climb

A giant swing perfect for those wanting a different rush

Paragliding and zipline thrills

Human catapult rides (yes, seriously)

The rare chance to navigate rubber rafting on snow

A skier from the Netherlands shared, “The snow here is unbelievable. It feels like they custom-made the mountain for fun!”

Night Skiing? Yep, They’ve Got It!

Palandöken stands out with state-of-the-art lighting systems that let visitors take to the slopes after sundown. No sunset will stop the adventure.

Artificial snow systems keep the slopes in exceptional shape, while high elevation and brilliant panoramic landscapes bring nature’s best to life. This year, a surprise early snowfall turned November into a ski-worthy month. Locals, travellers, and seasoned winter fanatics wasted no time embracing the slopes.

Palandöken’s accommodations, ranging from resort hotels to cosy bungalow homes, enjoy nearly full bookings every winter season. Turkey Travel Agencies Association (TÜRSAB) Northeast Anatolia Region Chairperson Nuh Şenol highlighted Palandöken’s global reputation: “It’s one of the few ski resorts worldwide at this standard—Europe included.”

This season started with a hefty 80cm (that’s over 31 inches!) of snow from a cold Balkan front. “Reservations skyrocketed overnight. It’s heartening to see skiers locking in plans so quickly,” added Şenol with clear enthusiasm.

Efforts to pull in tourists don’t stop at the slopes. Local operators put on full-court presses at fairs, engaging audiences from Russia, Ukraine, and Iran. Interest is surging from groups across the globe.

“With the snow announcement, folks started sorting out their winter vacations. Where better to start than here?” quipped Nuh Şenol.

Early Discounts Delight Proactive Planners

Resorts kicked off early bookings back in the summer. As Akça confirmed, “Sales are hot, and the numbers look even stronger than in recent years.” Skiers booking ahead also had the perk of scoring discounted stays, giving them more reasons to carve at Palandöken.

Winter at Palandöken isn’t just about its reputation or technical prowess. It’s about unforgettable experiences, unmatched facilities, and the joy of fresh snow on untamed terrain. Here’s a recap of what makes this place unmissable:

Accessible location from Erzurum’s airport and city centre

Excellent slopes meeting international standards

A variety of winter activities beyond skiing

Opportunities for night skiing

Reliable artificial snow for a long season

Thrills for every type of winter adventurer

One guest from the UK summed it up nicely: “Palandöken’s got the goods—fresh snow, crazy activities, and a ski season that just doesn’t quit.”

Let’s face it—if there’s one mountain worth packing for this winter, it’s Palandöken. Ski on and stay frosty.