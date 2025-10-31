Cretan Train Debate Returns to Parliament for the Fifth Time Since Dinosaurs

For the fifth time since 2020, the Cretan train made its grand reappearance in Parliament.

On Friday morning, the Greek Parliament once again hosted the island’s favorite fantasy: the Cretan railway. Haris Mamoulakis, the indefatigable MP from Heraklion, brought up the subject for the fifth time, proving that persistence can outlive infrastructure.

He argued, quite sensibly, that Crete — home to 14% of Greece’s GDP and 0% of its trains — might deserve a mode of transport that does not involve donkeys, buses, or honking taxis.

In response, Deputy Minister Konstantinos Kyranakis acknowledged the idea was indeed “important.” For the first time, the government agreed that connecting the new Kastelli Airport to Heraklion might be beneficial. They even promised to “pursue European funds.” Somewhere in Brussels, a bureaucrat sneezed.

The Train to Nowhere

The dream is modest: a light rail or “suburban” line between Heraklion and Kastelli — perhaps one day stretching to the rest of the island, assuming time, funding, and gravity cooperate.

Mamoulakis reminded Parliament that Crete is the only significant European island without rail infrastructure. He might as well have added: “and without unicorns, but we are working on it.”

The European Commissioner for Sustainable Transport, Apostolos Tzitzikostas, recently declared that green transport projects are a “priority” for the EU. Encouraged, Mamoulakis asked the government to seize this cosmic alignment and submit a proper funding proposal — something Greece historically approaches with the same enthusiasm as a diet.

Political Will on a Scenic Delay

Crete contributes 7.2% of Greece’s population and 14% of its economy, but apparently not enough steel to lay two tracks. Officials assured everyone that the “political will” exists — an invisible force known for its punctual absence at the station.

In short, the island will continue to dream of trains while tourists continue to drive rental cars into mountain goats. The following parliamentary discussion is expected around 2027, by which time the PowerPoint slides will have aged beautifully.