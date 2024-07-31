AIAA and Tripadvisor Unveil “Destination: Space”

AIAA and Tripadvisor collaborate on a new platform focused on space tourism.

“Destination: Space” introduces the public to space travel through astronaut reviews and educational content.

Celebrated at the 2024 ASCEND event with over 3,500 aerospace professionals.

Offers reviews, space-related itineraries, and booking links for space experiences both on Earth and in orbit.

Dr. Sian “Leo” Proctor shares the first official review from space.

Features contributions from renowned space travellers.

Aims to make space tourism more accessible and inspire future explorers.

Demystifying Space Travel for the Public

The American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA) has teamed up with Tripadvisor to launch “Destination: Space,” a new hub for space tourism, exploration, and education. This initiative seeks to simplify space travel concepts for the public and make space tourism accessible. The platform includes authentic reviews and stories from astronauts who have experienced life beyond our planet, giving readers a glimpse of what space travel entails. Over 600 people have ventured into space, and their stories enrich this project’s content.

Celebrating the Launch at ASCEND 2024

The launch of “Destination: Space” was marked by an event at the 2024 ASCEND conference in Las Vegas, which gathered more than 3,500 aerospace and related industries experts. The platform features space travel reviews and options for booking real space experiences. Users can find information about visiting space museums, viewing rocket launches, engaging in STEM educational activities, and exploring online space resources.

Inspiring Stories and Educational Content

Dr. Sian “Leo” Proctor, the first African American woman to pilot a spaceship, has provided the inaugural review from space. Proctor, who served on the SpaceX Inspiration4 mission, shares her unique experience alongside videos, photos, and Tripadvisor’s signature “bubble ratings.” Additional reviews from space travellers like Victor L. Vescovo and Marty Allen are also part of the content.

“We are excited to launch ‘Destination: Space,’ a platform that narrows the gap between Earth and the cosmos and inspires future generations of space travelers,” said Adam Ochman from Tripadvisor. AIAA’s Vice President, Brian Talbot, expressed enthusiasm about collaborating with Tripadvisor to make space more accessible and promote it as a new travel frontier.