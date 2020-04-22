Moderate Earthquake Hits This Morning Near Sitia on Crete

Pin 2 Shares

A magnitude 4.4 earthquake rattled the far-east of Crete Island this morning. The center of the tremor was 8 km east of the port city of Sitia.

According to the National Observatory in Athens, the earthquake emanated from a depth of 19.4 km. So far, no damage or injuries were reported.

The University of Athens’ Geodynamic Institute said the subterranean quake near Sitia occurred at 9.05 a.m. local time not far from Analoukas Beach.

Crete and its surrounding waters are one of the world’s most seismically active areas. Though there are frequent tremors in this region, casualties and damages are not a common occurrence.

Earlier this morning, a magnitude 3.4 event took place to the south of Crete in the Libyan Sea at a depth of 24.8 kilometers. This event was preceded by a 2.3 magnitude tremor 0 Km SSE from Ierapetra.