Mick Jagger Visits Ancient Eleutherna Museum in Crete

Mick Jagger was spotted exploring Ancient Eleutherna in Rethymno

The rock legend devoured books, exhibits, and likely dakos

Guided by Marinela Mamalaki and Panagiotis Kolovos

He even Zoomed with Professor Nikos Stampolidis — because, why not?

When Zeus made Crete, he probably never imagined Mick Jagger would one day stroll through its ruins — but the gods have always loved a good plot twist.

The Ancient Eleutherna Museum got the shock of the century on Saturday when the Rolling Stones frontman casually appeared, sunglasses, grin, and all, asking to see “where the real rock history began.”

According to museum staff, Jagger was the perfect visitor — polite, curious, and wildly enthusiastic about warriors, princesses, and archaic elites. “He took every catalog,” said one stunned archaeologist. “Even the one about Picasso. We think he plans to build a shrine.”

Locals say he wandered through basilicas and the necropolis like a man who had just discovered the meaning of satisfaction.

After his cultural pilgrimage, the rock god descended to a nearby taverna, where he reportedly enjoyed a full Cretan meal — raki, dakos, lamb, the works. Eyewitnesses claim he tapped his foot to the lyra, prompting one old man to whisper: “He’s got rhythm, but he still can’t dance syrtaki.”

Museum officials respected his request for privacy. “No photos, no fuss,” they said — which in Cretan terms is like asking goats to keep quiet. Still, everyone behaved. The man wanted peace, not paparazzi.

As for the cherry on top: Jagger joined a live-streamed meeting with Professor Nikos Stampolidis, connecting Eleutherna, the Acropolis Museum, and the brand-new Grand Egyptian Museum in Cairo.

In other words: Athens, Cairo, Rethymno — the Holy Trinity of rock, ruins, and remote calls.

One museum employee was overheard saying, “He came, he saw, he nodded wisely. We still don’t know if he understood a word, but we love him.”

The team now hopes he will return — unannounced, unaged, and maybe this time with Keith Richards, who could easily pass for a Minoan artifact himself.