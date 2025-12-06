Travel Advisory: Crete Begins Farmer Protests With Road and Airport Disruptions

Large rally scheduled Monday at Pankritio Stadium in Heraklion

Planned temporary closure of the gate at Chania’s Daskalogiannis Airport

Roadblocks expected on sections of the VOAK highway

Municipalities across Crete issuing support and coordination updates

Travellers urged to plan extra time and check local advisories

Crete is preparing for a series of coordinated farmer mobilisations beginning Monday, which may temporarily affect transport routes, airport access, and road travel across the island.

The primary gathering is scheduled for Monday at 11:30 a.m. at Pankritio Stadium in Heraklion, marking the formal start of demonstrations by agricultural and livestock associations. Visitors staying in or traveling through Heraklion on Monday morning should anticipate increased traffic, road diversions, and limited parking around the stadium area.

Chania Airport: Temporary Gate Closure Planned

In Chania, organisers are planning a temporary closure of the main access gate at Daskalogiannis Airport.

While the duration is not yet confirmed, travellers flying in or out of Chania on Monday should:

allow additional time for airport access

stay updated through their airline

monitor local announcements

expect short delays in arrival and departure procedures

Airport operations are expected to resume normally after the action concludes.

Road Traffic: VOAK to Experience Intermittent Blockades

Sections of Crete’s main north highway (VOAK) may see intermittent roadblocks on Monday. These are expected to be short-term and coordinated to allow emergency and essential transport — especially vehicles carrying perishable goods.

Travellers planning to drive between Heraklion, Rethymno, and Chania should:

plan alternative routes where possible

allow extra travel time

follow police instructions at blockades

Tour buses and transfer companies have been notified and may adjust their schedules accordingly.

Local Municipalities Issue Advisories

Several municipalities — including Sfakia, Platanias, and Anogeia — have publicly announced support for local agricultural associations and are coordinating information channels to keep residents and visitors informed.

Although no impact is expected on tourism sites or hospitality businesses, travellers should remain aware of:

increased traffic in town centres

scheduled gatherings on main squares

possible slowdowns on rural roads

All demonstrations are expected to remain peaceful and well-organised.

What Travellers Should Do

For visitors currently on the island or arriving this week:

Check your route before driving long distances

before driving long distances Arrive earlier than usual for flights, especially in Chania

than usual for flights, especially in Chania Expect localized delays around Heraklion on Monday morning

around Heraklion on Monday morning Monitor updates from police, municipalities, and airlines

from police, municipalities, and airlines Hotel receptions will typically have the latest guidance

Tourism services, archaeological sites, museums, restaurants, and hotels are operating normally across Crete.

Crete Remains Fully Open to Visitors

The mobilisations are focused on agricultural concerns and are not expected to disrupt the island’s tourism industry beyond temporary traffic delays.

Visitors can continue to enjoy Crete’s winter season — from mountain villages and vineyards to museums, hiking routes, and coastal towns — with only minor adjustments to travel schedules on the day of the demonstrations.