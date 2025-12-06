Argophilia

Kitharida Lights a Tree This Year… Since the Christmas Boat Wouldn’t Fit in the Square

- December 6th, 2025 02:27 pm

Kitharida celebrates the season with a Christmas tree lighting — on an island where boats, not fir trees, are the real tradition.

With the confidence of a village boldly reinventing “tradition,” Kitharida will celebrate the holidays this Sunday with a Christmas event in the square of the Church of Panagia — complete with music, sweets, Santa, and yes… a Christmas tree.

A tree.
In Crete.
The island that has lit boats for Christmas since… forever — but is now experimenting with the imported Scandinavian tree concept, because why not? Instagram exists.

Festivities kick off at 3:30 p.m. with a revival of “traditional Christmas delicacies,” a flexible category that includes everything from ancient local recipes to whatever yiayia pulled out of the oven and declared heritage on the spot.

At 5:30 p.m., the village will flip the switch on its Christmas tree — an “established custom” that is impressive for something that arrived on the island roughly five minutes ago. But this is Crete: if something happens twice, it immediately becomes Ancient Minoan Tradition™.

Santa Claus will also make an appearance, distributing gifts and pretending not to notice that Crete traditionally decorates citrus trees, not fir trees, and that the only snowflakes here are printed on the plastic tablecloths.

The Cultural Association of Kitharida warmly welcomes everyone to join the celebration, showcasing local customs — the old ones, the revived ones, and the brand-new Scandinavian imports that the village has fully embraced.

Because if there is one thing Crete excels at, it is taking something foreign, baptising it in raki,
and announcing, with a straight face, “This was ours since the time of King Minos.”

At this rate? Next year, they’ll decorate a reindeer, park it next to the kafeneio,
and explain that “yes, naturally, the Minoans used them for transport.”

About Manuel Santos

Manuel began his journey as a lifeguard on Sant Sebastià Beach and later worked as a barista—two roles that deepened his love for coastal life and local stories. Now based part-time in Crete, he brings a Mediterranean spirit to his writing and is currently exploring Spain’s surf beaches for a book project that blends adventure, culture, and coastline.

