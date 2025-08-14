Kerasia and Ano Asites Redevelopment Projects to Be Completed by the End of 2025

Redevelopment projects in Kerasia and Ano Asites from the Heraklion Municipality target village upgrades by the end of 2025. Deputy Mayor for Technical Works and Sustainable Mobility, Giorgos Sisamakis, recently inspected both sites alongside Kerasia community president Giannis Kongakis and Ano Asites president Vagelis Piperakis. Their visit underscored that rural projects — often invisible in political headlines — still shape daily life for residents and influence how visitors experience these places.

Deputy Mayor Giorgos Sisamakis, with community presidents Giannis Kongakis of Kerasia and Vagelis Piperakis of Ano Asites, inspecting the redevelopment sites.

Kerasia’s Quiet Glow-Up: Between Memory and Modernity

Kerasia, perched in the hinterland west of Heraklion, is a place where time seems to idle. The alleys are still cobbled, the courtyards framed by citrus trees, and the Church of Panagia Faneromeni presides over the village much as it has for generations. Pilgrims and locals have gathered here for centuries, marking feast days with candles, bread, and whispered prayers.

The Church of Panagia Faneromeni in Kerasia, standing at the heart of the village as it has for generations, now set for a respectful restoration. (Photo: Cretan Beaches.)

Now, the Heraklion Municipality and the Region of Crete have approved a small but significant project to refresh the area without stripping away its heritage. The works will focus on the church and its immediate surroundings, aiming to make the site more accessible while preserving its sense of place.

Planned improvements include:

Restoring and resurfacing pathways to improve safety.

Stabilising the retaining wall to protect the churchyard.

Resurfacing the main entrance road to create a smoother approach.

Installing wooden fencing in harmony with the landscape.

Adding benches for rest and reflection.

Introducing discreet “urban equipment” such as bins and signage.

Enhancing the start point for the Saint Antony Gorge walking route, which begins here.

The budget of €40,000 comes from the Region of Crete, with completion targeted for the end of 2025 — a modest investment that, if done well, will blend practicality with authenticity.

Trailhead of the Saint Antony Gorge walking route, where Kerasia greets hikers with stone paths, village views, and the promise of shaded valleys ahead. (Photo: Cretan Beaches.)

Ano Asites: Paving the Way to Saint Demetrios

Further south in the foothills of Psiloritis, Ano Asites is a mountain village that carries its own stories. Its narrow lanes have long linked houses, squares, and churches, including the Church of Saint Demetrios, an important spiritual and architectural landmark. The road leading there has been functional at best, treacherous at worst — a reminder that rural infrastructure is often last on the list.

A narrow alley in Ano Asites, its worn stones and potholes telling stories of time, as a little girl dashes through — life moving swiftly over centuries-old ground. (Photo: Phil Butler for Argophilia.)

This is changing with a substantial project designed to improve access and protect the area from seasonal wear:

Laying new paving from the main road to the church, covering approximately 1,500 square meters.

Replacing outdated sewage pipes with modern standards.

Installing 100 meters of rainwater drainage with three collection points to prevent flooding.

The use of traditional stone paving helps retain the village’s architectural identity.

Adding waste bins and parking barriers for better organisation.

The €250,000 budget is funded by the LEADER Program, with works expected to conclude by September 2025.

The center of Ano Asites in full bloom — bursts of color from flower pots that turn the village square into a living postcard. (Photo: Phil Butler for Argophilia.)

For travellers, these upgrades promise safer paths, clearer signage, and settings that invite a longer pause rather than a hurried photo. For residents, the works offer a tangible acknowledgment that villages matter — not only as postcard subjects but as living communities.

Both Kerasia and Ano Asites are gateways to Crete’s rural heritage, where hospitality is measured in a shared glass of raki or a shaded seat in a village square. The hope is that these developments will keep that heritage intact, ensuring that the charm of uneven stones and the quiet rhythm of local life remain part of the experience.