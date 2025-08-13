€3.9 Million for a Small Square in Moires

Earlier this week, the Region of Crete put pen to paper on a project that promises to transform the heart of Moires. Regional Governor Stavros Arnaoutakis signed the contract for the “Redevelopment of the Pedestrian Network in the Central Market and 25th of March Area – EO97”, a €3.9 million undertaking that blends function with fresh aesthetics.

With an 18-month timeline and funding from the Antonis Tritsis Special Development Program, the initiative aims to make the central zone more accessible, safer, and visually appealing — while giving a welcome boost to local trade.

“This is one of five major urban upgrades underway in as many municipalities,” Arnaoutakis said. “We expect all of them to be complete within two years, delivering exactly what residents need.”

Boosting Quality of Life in the Heart of Messara

Mayor of Phaistos Grigoris Nikoloudakis highlighted the program’s reach: “Through the Region, we secured inclusion in the Antonis Tritsis program. This project proves every municipal capital deserves a better quality of life as part of decentralization.”

Deputy Regional Governor for Technical Works Nikos Skoulas called the day “special and joyful” for both Messara and Moires, noting the collaboration with the Municipality of Phaistos to ensure the works enhance the urban landscape and daily life.

The contract signing brought together a full table of local and regional officials, including Deputy Regional Governor Giorgos Pitsoulis, Deputy Regional Governor of Heraklion Nikos Syrigonakis, Deputy Mayor of Technical Services Giannis Fasomytakis, President of the Moires Community Giorgos Kakoulakis, Director of Technical Works for the Region of Crete Michalis Psaroudakis, and Civil Engineer – Acting Head Maria Papanastasiou.