Heraklion’s Coastal Waters Meet All the Quality Standards for Swimmers

On Thursday, Travel Daily News Greece reported that the Directorate of Public Health and Social Care of the Regional Unit of Heraklion has confirmed that all North and South sea areas meet the qualifications for swimming. This determination follows thorough inspections by the Health Inspectors of Heraklion’s Directorate of Public Health and Social Care P.E. These inspections involved a detailed examination of the beaches and the sea’s surface, considering the sea’s overall state, the coast, and other visually assessed parameters.

Additionally, microbiological analyses of seawater samples from local bathing beaches were conducted and sent to the Regional Public Health Laboratory of Crete. The findings from these analyses, combined with the geographical distribution of monitoring points and Bathing Water Identities, ensure the quality of bathing waters. These procedures align with KYA 8600/416/E103/2009 directives set by the Ministry of Environment, Energy & Climate Change – Special Secretariat for Coastal Waters of P.E. Heraklion. This initiative is part of the Decentralized Administration of Crete’s “Monitoring of the bathing waters of the Region of Crete,” adhering to directive 2006/7/EC.

However, there are specific areas where swimming remains prohibited under current legislation due to health safety considerations:

200 meters on either side of the ALMYROS river mouth in Linoperamata , where the area is designated as a recipient of treated sewage and the outlet of DEH’s sewage pipes.

, where the area is designated as a recipient of treated sewage and the outlet of DEH’s sewage pipes. 200 meters on either side of the GIOFYROU river estuary in Heraklion , around the estuary of the underwater pipeline of the Heraklion biological station, also designated as a recipient of treated sewage.

, around the estuary of the underwater pipeline of the Heraklion biological station, also designated as a recipient of treated sewage. 200 meters on either side of the former slaughterhouses area (Nea Alikarnassos) , designated for the discharge of treated sewage and the outlet of the sewage pipeline of the BI.PE. biological plant.

, designated for the discharge of treated sewage and the outlet of the sewage pipeline of the BI.PE. biological plant. At ship moorings and marinas .

. At the port of Heraklion.

These restrictions ensure swimmers’ safety and health while maintaining the region’s high standards of water quality. The pristine beaches and clear waters of Heraklion’s coastlines continue to offer a safe and enjoyable experience for all.