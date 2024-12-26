Israel Calls on Egypt and Others to Elevate Security for Travelers

Jerusalem has approached Cairo with a request to tighten security measures amid concerns for the safety of Israeli tourists in Egypt. Intelligence suggests potential attacks organized by Iranian-linked entities, leading officials to consider issuing a travel warning.

A decision on the advisory may come before Hanukkah, which takes place from December 25, 2024, to January 2, 2025. Israeli officials have stressed the urgency in ensuring traveler safety, especially during this timeframe.

National Security Council Updates Travel Alerts

On December 5, Israel’s National Security Council announced changes to travel advisories for multiple destinations:

Brazil : Alert level reduced from Level 2 to Level 1, excluding the tri-border area with Argentina and Paraguay.

: Alert level reduced from Level 2 to Level 1, excluding the tri-border area with Argentina and Paraguay. Armenia : Elevated to Level 2, indicating an occasional threat due to increased risks from terrorist elements targeting Israelis and Jews.

: Elevated to Level 2, indicating an occasional threat due to increased risks from terrorist elements targeting Israelis and Jews. Maldives: Raised to Level 3, recommending avoidance of non-essential travel due to the presence of terror supporters and rising hostility toward Israeli and Jewish visitors.

While Armenia’s alert does not suggest immediate departure, travelers are urged to exercise caution. For the Maldives, stronger measures are encouraged to minimize risks.

Official Statements

The National Security Council clarified the updated advisories. For Armenia, officials stated, “Travelers should stay vigilant due to heightened risks, though leaving the country is unnecessary.” With regard to the Maldives, it has been reported that hostility toward Israelis and Jews has increased. According to the officials, this warrants higher caution levels for visitors.

The concerns for Israeli tourists exemplify ongoing efforts to prioritize safety and adapt to shifting security dynamics globally. Travelers are advised to stay informed and heed warnings when planning trips to sensitive regions.