Heraklion Philharmonic Orchestra Brings Carnival Rhythms to Life

If you thought parades were the only thing happening during Carnival, think again. The Heraklion Philharmonic Orchestra has cooked up a series of musical strolls packed with lively sounds and cheerful vibes. The first walk from Freedom Square is on Tsiknopempti (Carnival Thursday, February 20) and begins at 7 PM. From there, the marching orchestra will head down Dikaiosynis Street, pause briefly at Daskalogiannis Square, swing by the iconic Lion Square, and wrap things up on Idis Street.

For anyone who’d rather enjoy a morning vibe, Friday, February 21, is the day to note. This time, the music starts rolling at 11 AM from Freedom Square before weaving through Daedalou Street with another pitstop at Lion Square. No, it doesn’t end there — the parade then makes turns at Tzoulaki Street, Idis Street, 1821 Street, and Kosmos Street, wrapping up at the Bembo Fountain in Kornarou Square. It’s a cardio workout for your ears.

Evening Concerts to Close the Celebration

As if the musical marches weren’t enough, the orchestra will also host two full-fledged concerts designed to tie the Carnival events together like a bow on a gift box. These performances are scheduled for Tuesday, February 25, and Thursday, February 27, both starting at 7 PM. The concerts will take place on Justice Street at Daskalogiannis Square, offering the perfect opportunity to experience the orchestra up close. Classic tunes meet festive flair in what promises to be unforgettable evenings.

What You Need to Know

Heraklion’s Carnival events are about more than just masks and costumes. Thanks to the Heraklion Philharmonic Orchestra, the city streets will come alive with music for everyone to enjoy. Don’t let this festive spectacle pass you by.

An announcement in Greek is here: Heraklion Philharmonic Carnival Walks and Concerts.