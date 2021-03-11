Greece Plans To restart Tourism by May 14th

Pin 0 Shares

Greece’s Tourism Minister Haris Theocharis held a press conference this week to announce the country hopes of opening its tourist season on May 14. According to the news, the borders will open only to those who have been vaccinated or have antibodies against the coronavirus or test negative for it.

As a first priority, the vaccines will be prioritized for tourism workers, after those who belong to vulnerable groups are inoculated. The minister was cited by Greek Reporter saying:

“We aim to open tourism by May 14, with specific rules and updated protocols. Until then, we will gradually lift the restrictions if conditions allow.”

Minister Theoharis was at the Acropolis Museum as part of the International Tourism Fair ITB Berlin, which this year, because of the pandemic, had to be held virtually. He also announced this year’s slogan; “All you need is Greece”

He also said that this year and forever, “All you need is Greece.” Taking a much-needed vacation in Greece, Theoharis said, will “put a smile on your face again, with the hope that you will take back life” after the unending difficulties of the past year.

Until May 14, Theocharis explained, a pilot opening for the tourism season will be considered, most likely beginning in early April, regarding residents of not only EU nations but also countries that have advanced vaccination programs, such as Israel.

Greece has imposed a lockdown in several parts of the country to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic after a surge in new infections piled pressure on its health system, but it has still fared better than most of Europe with almost 7,000 deaths since the pandemic began

Sources: Greek Reporter and Reuters