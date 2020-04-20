Greece Leads Europe in Flattening COVID-19 Curve [Video]

Pin 8 Shares

According to a report by Athens News Agency, Greece has the best results in Europe in terms of flattening the curve for the number of confirmed coronavirus cases. A study by The Bridge think tank compares the outbreak of COVID-19 across ten major European countries.

According to the data from The Bridge, Greece led other nations by promptly imposing strict restrictive measures, has succeeded in flattening the epidemic’s curve and slowing the spread of the virus.

The report particularly noted the comparison between Greece, which took steps before the first 100 cases were traced, and Spain, which took similar decisions at a much later stage of the epidemic.

The chief of The Bridge organization, Joel Ruet, noted that, four weeks after the first 100 COVID-19 cases were found in each country, it has taken 19 days for the number of cases in Greece to double, clearly indicating that Greece has successfully flattened the curve of the epidemic. At the other end of the scale, the number of confirmed cases in the United Kingdom is still rising sharply.

The Bridge report adds that Germany seems to be an outlier. Though its lockdown measures have been implemented relatively later and not fully, the number of deaths has not reached the levels met by its neighbors but is still progressing quickly in relative terms.