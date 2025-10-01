Chersonissos Signs Supplementary Gouviános River Study to Fight Floods

The Municipality of Chersonissos has once again signed paperwork—this time a supplementary contract for the long-suffering study of the Gouviános River. The aim, officials insist, is to finally deal with the chronic flooding that turns parts of the area into indoor pools every rainy season.

“With the signing of the supplementary contract for the Gouviános River, we ensure that the study will be complete and applicable, so that we can be effectively shielded against flooding. The implementation of the project is not just a technical intervention—it is of vital importance for the safety of residents, the protection of property, and the sustainable development of our region. With today’s signing, the municipal authority has taken a decisive step for flood protection and for safeguarding citizens’ daily life, while also reinforcing water management efforts and creating the conditions for a project that will leave a strong imprint on the future of our land,” said Mayor Zacharias Doxastakis.

For the record: the original contract dates back to December 31, 2020, with a budget of €152,950 (excluding VAT). Three years and one global pandemic later, the riverbanks are still eroding, the floods still flood, and now we are adding a €94,775.85 top-up because, surprise, the river turned out to be wider than the paper plan suggested.

Why the Extra Cash?

Two reasons, according to the official script:

Storms in 2020 tore up the riverbanks so severely that they are still being used as a cautionary tale in hydrology lectures.

The initial study discovered that the proposed works would not actually fit in the available width (details, details). Solution: build a retention reservoir to tame the flow.

This add-on covers 575 additional meters of river management southward and includes designs for the shiny new reservoir. All funded from the municipality’s own coffers.