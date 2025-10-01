Tourist Seriously Injured After Fall in Sarakina Gorge

A serious accident yesterday in the Sarakina Gorge near Mythi, Ierapetra, turned a hike into a rescue operation.

A 59-year-old foreign visitor reportedly lost his footing on a steep section of the gorge and fell from a considerable height, suffering a severe head injury. The alert was immediate, and local emergency services mobilized without delay.

Swift Response in Rugged Terrain

An ambulance from EKAB rushed to the site alongside officers of the Hellenic Police. The rescue itself was carried out by a six-member EMODE team, supported by four firefighters from the Ierapetra Fire Service, who descended into the rugged terrain to reach the injured man.

Rescuers carefully placed him on a stretcher and carried him through the narrow gorge until they reached the entrance, where the ambulance crew took over. He was initially transported to the General Hospital of Ierapetra, where he was stabilized, and then transferred to Venizeleio Hospital in Heraklion for specialized treatment.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances of the fall.

A Gorge of Myth and Peril

According to Greek mythology, the gorge itself was carved when the giant Sarantapihos, son of Zeus, bent down to drink from the Krygios (or Myrtos) river. His beard split the mountain rock in two, creating the dramatic canyon we know today. Its name, Sarakina, also recalls the Saracens, leaving behind a toponym found in several parts of Crete.

Visitors will tell you that Sarakina is among the most beautiful hiking gorges on the island, and they are not wrong. Barely 1.5 kilometers long, it condenses its short distance into a geological miracle sculpted over millions of years by flowing water. Sheer walls rise up to 150 meters, often so narrow that sunlight barely pierces the rock above. The gorge narrows to 3–10 meters, and in winter, the roaring water makes passage almost impossible without wading.

Even in summer, the stream runs steadily, forming waterfalls and emerald pools where the adventurous plunge for a wild swim. A marked trail allows passage in about an hour, with carved stone steps, natural bridges, and even a strategically placed tree trunk to bypass the trickiest descent. It is wild beauty tamed just enough for hikers to experience—though, as yesterday’s rescue proves, not without risk.