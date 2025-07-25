Fraport Greece Launches Promotional Campaign for 14 Regional Airports

Fraport Greece shines a spotlight on 14 regional airports as entries to real Greece.

The campaign’s main character, Mr. Andrews, visits for vacation and wonders what he’s gotten himself into

Scenic backdrops, traditions, and culture unfold through the eyes of outsiders.

A mysterious (possibly unhelpful) companion spices up the traveler’s journey

Valuecom handled the creative, with The Stripes managing production.

Directed by Konstantinos Stagkas, presumably chosen for his patience with oddball scripts

The focus lands on high-quality visuals and storytelling that sticks to global standards.

The campaign’s debut: July 2025, with social media, images, and a video

The strategy highlights not only the practical but also the emotional footprint of these airports.

The goal is to remind residents that their small towns aren’t just dots on a map but tourist magnets—warts, quirks, and all.

Where Airports Become the Real Welcome Mat

Forget boring arrival halls. Fraport Greece wants everyone to know the country’s 14 regional airports are not just concrete runways and delayed flights. With a fresh promotional campaign, these regional gateways step into the spotlight as the starting point of every traveler’s authentic Greek adventure. Residents already know that the only thing more unpredictable than Greek radio is the cast of tourists stepping off summer flights. Now, with the arrival of Mr. Andrews—a clueless but charming visitor—locals can watch their neighborhoods become the main event in an ad campaign that pokes fun (and a little pride) at Greece’s quirks and culture.

A Promotional Campaign That Puts the ‘Fun’ in Function

Rather than simply moving people from point A to B, Fraport Greece’s latest promotional campaign frames airports as the literal doorway to the good stuff—local color, wild flavors, and enough heritage to give your high school history teacher flashbacks. The central character, Mr. Andrews, lands at a regional airport ready for vacation, but he’s about as prepared as a tourist in socks and sandals. An odd companion joins him, and together they stumble through traditions, bright landscapes, and enough food to make a local yiayia sigh with pride. It’s a wry, affectionate look at Greece that celebrates differences while never quite keeping a straight face.

Airports: Not Just For Annoying Layovers Anymore

By weaving local quirks and personalities into every frame, the promotional campaign manages what few have tried: making regional travel almost as enjoyable as the destination itself. Instead of pushing postcards, Fraport Greece’s team gives locals a knowing wink, showcasing the airports as the real first impression. The airports set the tone for travelers, often before they even hit the main road or figure out Greek traffic laws.

This new campaign is anything but subtle. The creative team leans into satire, showing how airports can shape any visitor’s first steps into town. It’s all tied into Fraport Greece’s bigger plan for sustainable tourism—not the preachy kind but the neighborly kind that keeps communities as busy (and as noisy) as they like. Residents get a front-row seat as their everyday routines and hometowns become part of the welcome-to-Greece show, for better or for worse.