Crete To Get a Deep Freeze From “Media” Cold Front

- February 11th, 2021 03:37 pm

Crete will seem like Iceland for the next few days.

Meteorologists are predicting that the cold front “Medea” arriving on Saturday will bring with it very low temperatures throughout Greece, including Crete.

According to their forecast, the cold spell will continue until at least the middle of next week. The National Observatory of Athens weather service, meteo.gr says freezing conditions will prevail over a large part of the country.

The front will bring with it dense snow over most of Greece, and even at very low altitudes. Strong northerly winds from Sunday will also prevail. Gale warnings will be in effect from Sunday, according to the forecasters.

