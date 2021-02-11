Crete To Get a Deep Freeze From “Media” Cold Front

Pin 0 Shares

Meteorologists are predicting that the cold front “Medea” arriving on Saturday will bring with it very low temperatures throughout Greece, including Crete.

According to their forecast, the cold spell will continue until at least the middle of next week. The National Observatory of Athens weather service, meteo.gr says freezing conditions will prevail over a large part of the country.

The front will bring with it dense snow over most of Greece, and even at very low altitudes. Strong northerly winds from Sunday will also prevail. Gale warnings will be in effect from Sunday, according to the forecasters.