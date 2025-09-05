Tornos News Reports Record Revenues and Arrivals for Crete

Crete once again wears the crown of Greek tourism, with both revenues and arrivals climbing in 2025. The latest figures, shared with Tornos News, confirm the island’s dominant role as the country’s strongest holiday magnet.

Hotels Earn More Despite Lower Occupancies

Nikos Chalkiadakis, president of the Heraklion Hoteliers Association, told TornosNews:

“The picture for 2025 is positive. Despite lower occupancies, higher room rates boosted hotel revenues. Crete will retain its leadership in Greek tourism, achieving more revenue and arrivals compared to last year.”

The island’s main markets—Germany, the UK, France, the Netherlands, and Poland—have once again provided the backbone of its tourism season.

Visitor Habits Are Changing

Chalkiadakis pointed out an important shift in travel patterns. Long contracts of three weeks have all but disappeared, with most tourists now staying 7 to 10 days.

Meanwhile, Airbnb has changed the playing field. Crete now offers 108,000 short-term rental beds compared to just 10,000 in 2014. Hotels collectively hold 196,000 beds, but the flood of alternative options is directly affecting occupancy rates.

Season Extension Remains Elusive

On the much-discussed goal of extending the tourism season, Chalkiadakis remained cautious:

“The so-called season extension is still a wish. As in previous years, many hotels close after October, which shows that we cannot yet speak of real change.”

Numbers Confirm Crete’s Lead

Fresh figures from INSETE underscore the upward trend:

Crete total: 3 million international arrivals

3 million international arrivals Heraklion: 2.1 million (+5.3%)

2.1 million (+5.3%) Chania: 863,000 (+1.7%)

863,000 (+1.7%) Domestic flights to Crete: 811,000 (+11%)

Across the board, Crete continues to outpace rival destinations, securing its reputation as the most powerful island brand in Greek hospitality.