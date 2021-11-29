Is Crete a Good Destination for Solo Travelers?

Share Pin 0 Shares

Crete is a safe, ideal Greek island destination for solo travelers. The locals are generally friendly and polite towards strangers and foreigners. A few statistics provided by Numbeo show the crime and safety indexes in Crete plus crime rates based on visitor worries and miscellaneous problems.

Note that Numbeo ranks crimes as follows: crime levels lower than 20 are very low, crime levels between 20 and 40 are low, crime levels between 40 and 60 are moderate, crime levels between 60 and 80 are high, and crime levels higher than 80 are very high.

The crime index in Crete is very low (18.93), while the safety index is very high (81.07).

The probability of being mugged or robbed is very low (11.41).

The probability of being subject to a physical attack because of your skin color, ethnic origin, gender, or religion is very low (8.75).

Your safety walking alone at night is very high (81.65). Daylight brings you an even higher safety index: 86.41

However, like anywhere else in the world you may travel, some etiquette rules apply. Following them guarantees that you will spend your holidays on the island without undesired incidents.

Politeness Matters

In Crete, violent incidents against foreigners are extremely rare – bordering to non-existent. But it is useful to know that your kindness and politeness will pay off.

Be nice. Smile. “Thank you” (efcharistó) and “my pleasure” or “please” (parakalo) will take you a long way even in restaurants, shops, hotels, taxis, and other venues where manners are appreciated.

Female Solo Travelers Are Safe on Crete Island

A note for female solo travelers: Greek men are flirty. It’s a compliment, not harassment. They will back off if you decline politely.

Like anywhere else in Mediterranean countries, aggressivity leads to aggressivity and may escalate. The saying “you get more flies with honey than with vinegar” applies if you want to stay safe on Greek islands and in Cretan remote villages. As long as you remember that politeness matters, you will likely get out of uncomfortable situations without any issues.

Accommodation for Solo Travelers

Solo travelers on Crete island will enjoy a good array of accommodation choices, from single’s rooms in hotels and all-inclusive resorts to budget-friendly Airbnb rentals (priced as low as 25 € or lower).

Just keep in mind that beachfront accommodation is pricier than rooms in residential neighborhoods in Heraklion or rentals in mountain villages in the heart of Crete.

Solo travelers can even enjoy a touch of luxury at the Mistral Hotel (a singles’ hotel) in Chania or at the Marina Sands Hotel in Agia Marina.

Dining for Solo Travelers

A meal for one in Crete can go as low as 10 €, including drinks and a service courtesy (tip).

If you get a sandwich from a bakery instead of dining solo in a restaurant, you may pay as little as 2 €.

Depending on the restaurant’s location, a gyro from a fast food joint is no more than 4 € or cheaper: residential neighborhood fast-food restaurants are more inexpensive.

You will be as safe dining in residential neighborhoods as dining in the center of the cities or villages and dining in popular tavernas by the beach or hotel’s and resorts’ eateries.

Crete: A Safe Destination for Solo Travelers

Crete is a safe destination for solo travelers as well as an inexpensive one. Female solo travelers, backpackers, business travelers, and even teens traveling alone here will find excellent accommodation, dining, activities, and attractions to enjoy in safe conditions. As a matter of fact, many travel sites and travel bloggers consider Crete one of the top ten destinations to visit solo when traveling to Greece: Genem Travels, Girl About the Globe, The Mediterranean Traveller, Solo Travel Woman, Travel + Leisure, and many others.

So, if you plan a solo vacation on Crete island, book with confidence: you will be safe.