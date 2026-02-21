The Region of Crete has signed yet another contract aimed at strengthening and promoting extra virgin olive oil “Kriti.” The stated goal is education, advisory support, and quality enhancement for producers, mill owners, and bottlers — at a time when actual production is shrinking due to drought.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Regional Governor Stavros Arnaoutakis and brings together the Region of Crete, the Hellenic Mediterranean University (ELMEPA), and ELGO “Dimitra.” The project expands beyond farmers to include the restaurant sector and even local media representatives, who will receive targeted briefings to help promote the product.

Yes, olive oil now comes with a communication strategy.

To be clear: Cretan extra virgin olive oil already holds protected geographical indication status in the European Union, after years of effort. The quality is not in question. The recognition exists. The brand exists.

What does not exist in sufficient quantity this year is water.

Education Meets Drought

The new contract focuses on:

Training and advisory sessions for producers, mill operators, and bottlers

Knowledge enhancement on quality control and standardization

Strengthening the added value of the product

Practical workshops on proper olive tree pruning

Inclusion of restaurant professionals in the training groups

A special information day for journalists

All of this sounds organized. Coordinated. Well-intentioned.

Meanwhile, olive yields have collapsed in several areas.

In parts of southern and eastern Crete, prolonged drought has severely affected harvesting. One cooperative in Krousonas reported production dropping from nearly 490 tons last year to just 110 tons this season.

That is not a fluctuation. That is a shock.

Prices Under Pressure

At the same time, prices in Crete have, in some cases, fallen below 5 euros per kilo. A recent commercial agreement saw 20 tons of extra virgin olive oil sold at 4.80 euros per kilo — considered “a very good price” under current conditions.

When production drops dramatically and costs remain high, “very good” becomes relative.

Across Europe, prices show modest movements. In Spain, average producer prices for extra virgin olive oil recently reached 4.48 euros per kilo. Virgin oil stands at around 3.79 euros, and lampante at 3.49 euros.

Numbers move. Trees struggle.

The Bigger Question

No one doubts the quality of Cretan olive oil. It remains one of the island’s strongest agricultural pillars and a cornerstone of its identity.

But training sessions and awareness campaigns cannot solve water scarcity.

If climate pressure continues and irrigation infrastructure remains inadequate, the conversation must eventually shift from branding and communication to survival and structural adaptation.

The oil is exceptional, the producers are experienced, and the land is historic.

Now the challenge is whether policy will move as decisively as the press releases.

Because olive oil does not need another slogan.

It needs rain — or something that replaces it.