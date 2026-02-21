Migrant vessel sank 15 nautical miles south of Kaloi Limenes, Crete

Three people recovered dead

Twenty rescued and transported to shore

Twenty-seven remain missing

Four nearby ships assisted in rescue efforts

Two Frontex vessels and an aircraft deployed

Strong winds complicating ongoing search operation

Second Vessel with 67 Migrants Located in Same Area

Search and rescue operations continue south of Heraklion following the sinking of a migrant vessel approximately 15 nautical miles off Kaloi Limenes, in the Municipality of Faistos.

Three people were recovered from the sea without signs of life. Twenty individuals were rescued and transported shortly after 10:00 a.m. by a passing Panama-flagged container ship to Kaloi Limenes. More than 25 people remain missing, according to the latest information.

The 20 survivors — all men of Egyptian and Sudanese origin — are being transferred to Heraklion, where they will be accommodated in a temporary reception facility near the port.

At the same time, authorities detected a second vessel carrying 67 migrants in nearly the same maritime area. A separate rescue operation was launched. Those on board are expected to be transferred to Heraklion later today, though for now they remain in Kaloi Limenes.

Search efforts remain ongoing.