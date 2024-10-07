Myrtos in Ierapetra Sports a Sustainable Tourism Model

Myrtos has thrived without resorting to five-star, all-inclusive resorts.

Local businesses benefit through diverse tourism approaches.

Sustained economic growth stems from a focus on community-driven tourism.

Traditional tourism fosters cultural and environmental preservation.

In recent years, Myrtos, a quaint village in the municipality of Ierapetra, has embraced a sustainable tourism model, avoiding the build-up of five-star hotels operating on an all-inclusive basis. Rather than sprawling resorts, the area is peppered with small, family-owned hotels and numerous rental apartments and villas available through short-term leasing platforms.



The strategy has ensured ample employment opportunities within local businesses, consequently driving the unemployment rate to nearly zero. It supports a thriving trade for tavernas, restaurants, pizzerias, cafes, bars, mini and supermarkets, newsstands, butcheries, and various shops catering to visitors. This method, employed again this year, has resulted in a noticeable increase exceeding 10% in occupancy rates and revenue for local establishments.

Mr. Alekos Pantelakis, the president of the Myrtos community, affirmed, “Such an approach wouldn’t have had the same success if larger tourist complexes dominating with all-inclusive packages were present, limiting economic prospects for smaller communities.”

Firm foundations and careful limitations on tourism expansion can make it an area’s primary economic activity and a key supporter of maintaining and showcasing its natural and cultural treasures. Tourism is a crucial economic pillar in Greece, making its intricate management vital, particularly on environmental fronts. With tourism being a multifaceted sector, separating its types can be quite dynamic, and classifications often vary.

Tourism can be categorised according to who travels and in which directions:

Domestic Tourism: Residents travel solely within their own country.

Outbound Tourism: Residents travelling abroad.

Inbound Tourism: Foreign travellers visiting a country.

National Tourism: Combines domestic and outbound tourism.

International Tourism: Sum of inbound and outbound travels.

Internal Tourism: Sum of domestic and inbound tourism.

Sustainable development is synonymous with continuity, maintaining quality across economic, environmental, and cultural aspects. Modern sustainability stretches beyond the environment, advocating for a balance among the economy, society, cultural elements, and nature. This leads to lasting bonds between these elements, protecting their perpetual coexistence.

The initial definition of sustainability was coined in the 1980s by Norway’s former Prime Minister, Gro Harlem Brundtland, during her tenure as Chair of the World Commission on Environment and Development. The commission’s inception came as environmental issues became apparent, and it was understood that natural resources aren’t infinite. In the 1987 report “Our Common Future,” Brundtland described sustainable development as growth that meets current needs without compromising future generations’ ability to meet theirs. At the 1992 Rio de Janeiro Earth Summit, integrating sustainability into national policies was seen as essential due to its global acceptance.

Over the following decades, sustainable development became firmly entrenched in national policies, playing a pivotal role as directed by the United Nations alongside the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

Image credit: Paul (Travelling Runes) via Flickr CC 2.0