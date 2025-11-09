Low Demand for Heating Oil in Heraklion Despite Subsidy Launch

The myThermansi platform will open on Monday, November 10, 2025.

Heating allowance applies to oil, gas, LPG, biomass, and electricity.

Heraklion suppliers report tepid demand despite low prices.

Typical household heating needs: €600–€800 per winter.

Payments extend until May 2026, delaying the impact on local markets.

A Platform Opens, but the Interest Stays Cold

The Greek government will open the myThermansi platform on Monday, November 10, allowing citizens to apply for heating subsidies. The measure encompasses a wide range of energy sources, including heating oil, natural gas, LPG, biomass, firewood, and electricity supplied through district heating systems.

According to the Joint Ministerial Decision (Government Gazette 5802/B/31.10.2025), the scheme was formalized under the signatures of Ministers Kyriakos Pierrakakis and Stavros Papastavrou, with contributions from Deputy Ministers Giorgos Kotsiras, Thanos Petralias, and Nikolaos Tsafos, following recommendations by AADE Governor Giorgos Pitsilis.

Yet despite the official fanfare, the atmosphere in Heraklion remains unusually quiet. Low prices have not triggered the usual rush. “There is interest only because the price is good,” says Stavros Koumoulas, a local fuel station owner, cited by NeaKriti. “Not particularly lively, because the weather is not on our side right now.”

The season began not with a chill, but with a shrug.

The platform opens on November 10 through myAADE (TAXISnet login).

through (TAXISnet login). Applies to all individual consumers using approved heating sources.

Subsidy is tax-free , non-seizable , and not offset against public debts.

, , and against public debts. Applications can be appealed and corrected for errors.

‘The Price Is Good — That’s All’

According to Koumoulas, regular customers have already filled their tanks, following their yearly routine, but others are merely asking around. “They call to ask how much the oil costs, whether it will rise or fall. Some timidly order just a little, to have something at home,” he explains.

Prices initially ranged from €1.09 to €1.10 per liter, later increasing to around €1.13 to €1.15. The recent increase follows a period of historically low prices, and suppliers are closely monitoring the situation. “We hope it won’t pass the psychological line of €1.15–€1.20,” says Koumoulas. “That would be disheartening again for consumers.”

Mild weather and the island’s short heating season play their part too. In Crete, warmth lingers well into November, leaving oil distributors waiting for the first real cold front to stir demand.

Price notes

Initial rate: €1.09–€1.10 per liter

Current price: €1.13–€1.15 per liter

Potential upper limit: €1.20 per liter

Trend: slightly upward but still affordable

Late Payments, Light Orders

One of the major issues shaping consumer behavior is timing. Experience has shown that when subsidy payments arrive late — especially close to Christmas — people often use the money elsewhere. “When the allowance comes near the holidays,” Koumoulas observes, “less than 40% of it goes to heating oil. People already have other plans for that money.”

This year, the first advance payments are scheduled for December 23, 2025, with the remaining subsidies to be paid by May 31, 2026 — or July 2026 in cases involving natural gas and district heating. That means many families will postpone purchases until the end of winter, if they buy at all.

Meanwhile, Heraklion’s orders have shrunk both in volume and value. The days of 500- or 1,000-liter fills are gone. Now, most households buy what they can afford in the moment — not what they need for the season.

Market trends

Average order: 150–200 liters , or €200–€300 .

, or . Household cap: around €300 per purchase .

. Large orders of 500–1,000 liters are now rare.

Consumer focus: short-term heating, not seasonal stocking.

Who Qualifies and How Much They Get

The government’s rules are strict, but they are designed to support vulnerable households. To qualify, applicants must meet both income and property limits.

Income limits

€16,000 for singles

€24,000 for couples, plus €5,000 per child

€29,000 for single parents, plus €5,000 for each additional child after the first

Property limits

€200,000 for singles

€260,000 for couples or single-parent families

The allowance ranges between €100 and €800, with a maximum of €1,200 in colder or mountainous areas. Purchases must take place between October 1, 2025, and March 31, 2026, except for firewood and pellets, which qualify from June 1 onward.

This year, the official starting price of heating oil stands at €1.14 per liter — lower than in recent years but still daunting for many households that are juggling rent, food, and utility costs.

The Cretan Equation

While northern Greece braces for snow, Crete’s households face a different kind of winter math. “Truly cold days here are around forty to fifty,” explains Koumoulas. “With €600–€800 — about 500 to 600 liters — a family can get through the winter comfortably.”

For a 70-square-meter apartment with six or seven radiators, 400–600 liters of heating oil are usually enough. That means Crete’s homes consume roughly half what mainland families do — but they are equally cautious about every euro they spend.

Distributors remain cautiously optimistic. If the weather turns colder and the state payments arrive on time, they believe the market could recover modestly. For now, however, the focus remains on managing small orders and keeping prices steady.

True cold days: 40–50 per winter .

. Average consumption: 400–600 liters .

. Family expenditure: €600–€800 per year .

. Hope for 2025–2026: steady prices, timely payments.

This winter, Crete’s fuel market finds itself in a paradox. Prices are fair, subsidies are ready, but the chill — both meteorological and psychological — has not yet arrived.

As one Heraklion supplier put it, “There is interest because the price is good — but that alone is not enough.” Whether Cretan households will fill their tanks or simply wait out the mild weather remains to be seen.

Ultimately, Crete’s warmth may prove both a blessing and a barrier.