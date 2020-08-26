Crete Governor Stavros Arnaoutakis Meets Hotel Employee Association

Pin 0 Shares

In the Region of Crete were found to express the problems of their industry, the President of the Association for Hotel Employees, Heraklion Nikos Kokolakis other industry representatives met this week with Crete’s Regional Governor Stavros Arnaoutakis to discuss ongoing tourism efforts during this pandemic crisis.

Industry representatives acknowledged the ongoing support of the government but requested the crediting of accounts for workers covered under the government’s special purpose budget for workers affected by COVID-19 economics. Mr. Kokolakis asked the governor to intervene on behalf of the workers and businesses affected. Speaking for the region, Governor Stavros Arnaoutaki had this to say:

“The Region is with the people who fight for a living. My voice, our voice joins theirs in speaking to the competent ministries involved.”

With regard to the greivances of affected workers, Governor Arnaoutakis, issued an appeal to hotel owners to cope with the immediate problem. Crete’s top official went on to say the workers must be supported like family, but that the hoteliers must also be supported during these unprecidented times.

In the meantime, another sector that is associated with tourism, a strike by drivers of tourist buses, continue for the fifty-sixth day of the strike action, with a new 24-hour strike from today at 8: 00 and tomorrow at 8: 00 in the morning. The drivers seek a new contract being finalized.