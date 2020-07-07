Crete Expecting Heavy Rain for Tuesday, Clearing and Hot This Week

Pin 8 Shares

Today’s weather on Crete promises heavy afternoon rain which will cool off an otherwise high heat index. The Hellenic National Meteorological Service reports.

Across Greece, high temperatures are predicted to be in the low 30s, with mostly clear skies for the next five days. Heavy thunderstorms are predicted across the Peloponnese.

Crete’s weather forecast calls for rainfall by Tuesday afternoon. Currently, in Heraklion, the temperature is 30°C with humidity above 73%, which makes it feel much hotter. The overnight lows in Crete and across Greece will be in the low 20s until Friday.

The high today will be 29C, and the winds are currently from the NW at 10 to 15 km/h. The chance of rain is 90%, according to the announcements.