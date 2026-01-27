Traffic cameras with AI software are coming to Crete

They will be part of a nationwide system for automatic fines

The goal is fewer accidents, not more paperwork

A large number of AI-enabled traffic cameras will be installed in Crete as part of a national plan by the Ministry of Digital Governance to automate traffic checks and enforcement.

In plain terms, this means that speeding, red-light violations, and other traffic offences will increasingly be recorded without a police officer being present. The cameras will automatically detect violations and send them to a central electronic system.

The rollout is tied to the creation of a Unified Electronic System for Recording and Managing Traffic Violations, a project whose tender process is now in its final stage. According to the current schedule, the system is expected to begin operating by the summer, with full functionality planned during 2026.

Why Crete Is a Priority

Crete is expected to receive a significant share of the 2,000 cameras planned nationwide. The reason is simple: the island continues to record high numbers of traffic accidents, particularly those linked to speeding, helmet violations, and risky driving behaviour.

Cameras will be placed gradually, focusing first on known danger points, in cooperation with the police and local authorities. More cameras will be added over time, depending on accident data and enforcement needs.

What Will Change for Drivers

Once the system is fully active:

Traffic violations will be recorded automatically

Fines will be issued digitally, without delays

Repeat offences will be easier to track

Roadside checks will play a smaller role

Authorities say the aim is not punishment for its own sake, but deterrence. The expectation is that visible, automated enforcement will push drivers to slow down and follow basic safety rules.

For Crete, where dangerous driving has long been treated as normal, the cameras mark a clear shift. Whether they change behaviour remains to be seen — but ignoring them will no longer be an option.