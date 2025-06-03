Creta Maris Resort Celebrates 50 Years of Authentic Cretan Hospitality

Fifty years ago, Creta Maris Resort welcomed guests to a dream that mixed Cretan warmth with a seaside holiday. Guests remember the laughter, shared meals, and that unmistakable feeling of being part of something bigger. This milestone brings together memories from generations of travellers, staff, and the Hersonissos community.

The story starts with the Metaxa family. Inspired to open an authentic Cretan village, they shaped a place where visitors could feel at home. As decades rolled by, staff and visitors wove their own stories into the fabric of the resort. Children’s giggles at the waterpark, couples’ vows by sunset, family reunions over local dishes—each added another brushstroke to the resort’s legacy.

For its 50th birthday, Creta Maris Resort turned the celebration into an art form, uniting past and present. Over ten days of festivities from May 23 to June 1, 2025, guests and locals joined in events that honoured tradition and looked ahead. The tagline “A Legacy of Moments, Made Together” set the cheerful tone and became the theme for the anniversary.

Festivals, Exhibits, and Shared Joy

The anniversary week painted every corner of the resort in Cretan colour. Here’s a peek at what unfolded:

Heritage Exhibition: A special display traced the resort’s five-decade journey, featuring rare photos, artefacts, and heartfelt letters from staff and guests. Former employees, partners, and founders gathered for an evening thick with nostalgia. Documentary Premiere: At Cine Creta Maris, a new film followed the resort’s growth, sharing little-seen stories and interviews with the people who shaped its character. Cultural Highlights: Painting and embroidery workshops highlighted the island’s artistic heritage. An unforgettable night of food, curated by award-winning Cretan chef Nektaria Kokkinaki and local producers, filled bellies and hearts. Wine Tasting and Music: The resort’s cellar hosted tastings of Cretan and international wines while live music and spirited dances kept spirits high. Family Fun for All: From scavenger hunts to splashy pool games led by the resort’s managers, guests of all ages joined in celebrations that sparked laughter and friendly mischief. Grand Celebration: On May 28, the central pool became the centre of the celebration, with dazzling fireworks and a musical set by DuoViolins honouring everyone who made the resort’s journey possible. Sustainability in Action: Guided garden tours and farm experiences showcased Creta Maris Resort’s commitment to regenerative practices and the preservation of local nature for the future.

These events showcased the unique aspects and flavours of Crete—art, food, music, and, most importantly, genuine connections among people.

The Resort Experience: Then and Now

Guests describe Creta Maris Resort as a living village by the Mediterranean: 679 rooms and suites, a private villa with its pool, and endless ways to unwind. Seventeen pools, a vibrant water park, kids’ zones, and a blue-flag beach tick every holiday mood. Each corner serves up an authentic slice of Cretan hospitality, from cosy corners under olive trees to grand halls filled with laughter.

This year, the resort rolls out three new experiences: adults-only areas for quiet escapes, a premium upgrade package for select rooms, and a completely revamped wine cellar ready for connoisseurs and casual sippers alike.

Looking Back, Stepping Forward

For half a century, Creta Maris Resort has put people first—guests, staff, and the wider Hersonissos community. The Metaxa family’s vision, carried on by Andreas Metaxa, now blends tradition with innovative ideas as the resort continues to evolve. The group behind Creta Maris Resort, Metaxa Hospitality Group, was founded in 1975 and now operates several top hotels and a major conference centre in Crete and Santorini. Their approach always centres on people, local partnerships, and genuine hospitality.

Here are the key chapters of this milestone year:

Creta Maris Resort welcomed the world in 1975 with village-style charm. Generations of guests created a legacy of meaningful experiences. The 50th anniversary celebrations combined memories, culture, and fun for all ages. A strong focus on Cretan tradition, food, and sustainability shapes every experience. New offerings and areas keep the resort fresh while honouring its roots.

As this lively chapter closes and the next one begins, the heart of Creta Maris Resort remains unchanged: the promise that every guest leaves with memories worth sharing and connections that last a lifetime.